 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Chris Kreyman honored as Laguna Beach Veteran 112321

Chris Kreyman honored as Laguna Beach Veteran of the Year

Chris Kreyman shares information from his Facebook page where he accepts an honor from the state legislature on behalf of all Laguna Beach veterans.

“I am honored and humbled to report that I have been selected as the Laguna Beach Veteran of the Year for my service with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam during 1971-1972.

Chris Kreyman resolution

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Chris Kreyman

California State Assembly Resolution bestowed upon Chris Kreyman

By resolution of the State Assembly, District 74, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris and LB Mayor Bob Whalen presented certificates to a veteran in each city in her district at an awards ceremony on November 3rd. Unfortunately, still recovering from back surgery, I was not able to attend in person.

As a sergeant (Military Occupational Specialty: 11B Light Weapons Infantryman), I was one of twelve advisors to the Army of Vietnam in Military Region l below the DMZ. The rest of my division had returned stateside by this time. During my tenure, the North Vietnamese launched the biggest battle of the war, known as the “Easter Offensive of 1972” (Google it).

After the war had wound down, we were the only American military personnel north of Da Nang and quickly discovered that all of the equipment we left behind to an agrarian society could not be used to effect. Air power and naval guns saved our lives.

It is appropriate that this honor be shared with all other branches of our military because my brothers, sisters and I are members of a team. I accept on behalf of all Laguna Beach veterans.”

 

