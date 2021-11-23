NewLeftHeader

LAGUNATICS REMASKERED FP 112321

LAGUNATICS REMASKERED coming in December

This year’s annual No Square Theatre parody show, LAGUNATICS REMASKERED, takes aim at pickleball, infrastructure, global warming and a partridge in a pear tree…for a start. As usual, all topics are fair game, and no one is spared in the pursuit of fun and a good laugh.

Through 2021, Lagunatics has survived to cautiously reunite, rehearse, reopen and remask for a part-live, part-online show.

In-person performances will take place on December 17, 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m., but get there early to enjoy the specialty cocktails and catch up with theatre friends. Wear a mask and bring your proof of vaccination. Seating is extremely limited and tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.nosquare.org. The recorded show will be viewable on the website on December 26 and January 1, 2022 at 8 p.m. 

LAGUNATICS remaskered image

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAGUNATICS

The talented cast includes these favorite familiar faces: Eric T. Anderson, Sophia Barajas, Yvonne Browning, Rylee Bullington, Bree Burgess, Bridget English, Juliet Fischer-Schulein, Grace Gilchrist, Kelly Goldstein, Rob Harryman, Emma Hutchinson, Tom Joliet, McKay Mangum, Marc Marger, Kristen Matson, Justin McCoy, Paul Nygro, Patrick Quilter, Jay Rechter, Danny Rios, Roxanna Ward and Ella Wyatt.

LAGUNATICS REMASKERED is directed by Bree Burgess Rosen and Paul Nygro, with choreography and cinematography by Paul Nygro and music direction by Roxanna Ward. Writers include Bree Burgess Rosen, Paul Nygro, Rebecca M. Lyles, Bridget English, Roxanna Ward and Ella Wyatt. Costumes are by Brigitte Harper with props by Jean Fallowfield and Larry Lewis.

No Square Theatre is sponsored by the City of Laguna Beach, Lodging Establishments, Yvonne and John Browning, Patrick Quilter, the Dorene and Lee Butler Family Foundation, the Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund and Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

No Square Theatre is located at at 384 Legion Street (in Historic Legion Hall), Laguna Beach.

 

