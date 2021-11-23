NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 112321

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi thought she’d stump our readers (like last week!), but no…This wall is different enough that several folks chimed in with correct answers. 

Who knew that it resides on High Drive? Mark Christy knew, and so did Paula Meyer, Pat Carpenter, Philip McManus and Paul Puma.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new photo challenge.

wheres Maggi 11 19 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Wall artistry? – It’s on High Drive

 

