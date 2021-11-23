NewLeftHeader

 November 23, 2021

Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival FP 112321

Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival continues this weekend

Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art Festival, which opened November 20, continues to ring in the holidays over these festive weekends: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 4 and 5, Dec. 11 and 12, and Dec. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Winter Fantasy Chicken on sheep

Photo by Marrie Stone

This chicken and sheep have become fast friends at Winter Fantasy

Winter Fantasy is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive shopping experience. Shop handcrafted art by 150 artists and makers in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, falling snow, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, festival holiday classes, glassblowing demonstrations and daily visits with Santa Claus. 

Winter Fantasy Santa house

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Santa Claus will be waiting for good boys and girls to visit, so he can grant Christmas wishes 

Admission: $10 for Adults; $7 for Seniors, ages 65 and up; $5 for Children ages 6-12; and Children ages 5 and under are free. For tickets, visit https://sawdustartfestival.org/shop/winter-fantasy-2021/. To see the participating artists, visit https://sawdustartfestival.org/artists/.

Sawdust Art Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

