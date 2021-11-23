NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 94  |  November 23, 2021

Letters to the Editor 112321

Letters to the Editor

Thanks for the pickleball courts…let’s everyone play

Members of the Alta Laguna Pickleball Group want to express their gratitude and appreciation for the three, new, permanent pickleball courts and two more striped for pickleball to share with tennis players.

The group was founded in 2019 by five beginner players. Since then, the roster of participants has grown to 60. We signed petitions, wrote letters and made appearances to gain these fabulous courts. 

We would like to thank everyone who participated in this mission, especially the Laguna Beach Recreation Committee including fellow pickleballer Roger Kempler, City Councilmember Sue Kempf, Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun, pickleball coach Marc Freije and all of our members.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Janis Murray

The Alta Laguna Pickleball Group

To celebrate the opening of the new courts, co-founders Janis Murray and Vicky Hawthorne held a “Cupcakes & Cups” reception at the park, also recognizing the tireless efforts of our Communication Director Karen Merson who organized daily games on her phone, even during her three-month summer at her second home in Canada.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Janis Murray

Playing pickleball on the new courts

Thank you all, and as you can see from these pictures, we are quite busy daily on these cherished new courts…that shows Laguna Beach is now up to date with excellent facilities for the fastest growing sport in America.

Kudos everyone. Let’s play.

Janis Murray

The Alta Laguna Pickleball Group

Laguna Beach 

