 Volume 13, Issue 95  |  November 26, 2021

Win the role of a lifetime: Enter for a chance to be Pageant of the Masters walk-on cast member

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters is adding a twist to Giving Tuesday this year with the opportunity to win the role of a lifetime. Starting on Giving Tuesday, November 30 and running through December 7, patrons, art-lovers and the extended community are invited to support the non-profit organization with a monetary donation to be entered into a drawing for a walk-on-role in the 2022 Pageant. To donate and enter to win, visit www.foapom.com/supportnow.

Anyone who donates a minimum of $50 USD to the organization may not only be eligible for a tax benefit and entered into the contest to be a Walk-On-Role winner in “Wonderful World,” but will also contribute to the Festival and Pageant. The support will ensure that the Festival continues to make the arts accessible to the community by creating quality summer productions and exhibits; providing career and income opportunities for visual and performing artists; presenting hands-on art workshops, and importantly, awarding scholarships to local students – the artists and art patrons of the future.

Win the role McGrath

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the Festival of Arts

Pageant of the Masters patron and walk-on-role winner Maureen McGrath backstage during 2021 “Made in America”

This will be the second time in Pageant history that the arts organization is offering this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Following the announcement of the cancelled 2020 Pageant of the Masters and Fine Art Show due to COVID-19, ticket holders who donated their tickets back to the non-profit were entered for a rare opportunity to “strike a pose” in the 2021 production of “Made in America: Artists and Their Trailblazing Stories.” The contest kicked-off in May of 2020 as a way for the Festival of Arts to continue to fulfill its mission of promoting, producing and sponsoring events and activities that encourage the appreciation, study and performance of the arts.

“We were beyond excited to be able to showcase these lucky winners on our stage for the 2021 summer performance. What better way to celebrate the return of the arts than by welcoming our patrons to be part of ‘living art’ with us for a special, once-in-a-lifetime occasion,” said Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing/PR at the Festival of Arts.

Among the selected winners was longtime patron Nancy Kollisch of San Diego. She, her husband, and their lifelong friends have attended the Pageant of the Masters every summer for the last 40+ years. When she learned she was one of the winners for the walk-on-role contest Nancy was beyond enthusiastic to learn what role she would be casted as.

“This is a night I will never forget. To be made into living art and be a part of a production that we’ve been attending for decades is beyond special. I am so grateful for the opportunity,” shared Kollisch following her one-time Pageant performance as Benjamin Harrison in the re-creation of the Declaration of Independence by John Trumbell.

Other walk-on-role winners who appeared during the 2021 summer season included Laguna Woods resident Maureen McGrath, Bob Schirripa from Claremont and Connie Pittard from Rancho Santa Fe. Pittard enjoyed her experience as a walk on role so much she is thinking of auditioning to be in the 2022 Pageant performance. “The Sunday night performance I guest starred in was also my birthday! This could not have been a better present,” said Pittard. “I have always been fascinated by the Pageant each year and to know how it truly works was magical. Everyone was so delightful and helpful, and I can officially cross off being in the Pageant from my bucket list.”

All proceeds will help the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters build upon its art legacy and keep the non-profit organization a Laguna Beach staple for years to come.

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts Fine Art Show, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant, and visit www.foapom.com.

 

