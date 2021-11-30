NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 113021

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

The tides are turning 

Dennis 5An interesting event is coming next Saturday, Dec. 4th known as a King Tide. It was given that name because it’s the highest tide of the month – and the year as well. January will also see a tide of similar proportions. The months of December-January and again in June-July see the highest tides of the calendar year during the New Moon phase – plus we’re closing in on the Winter Equinox which occurs on December 21st or thereabouts. 

Same deal with the Summer Equinox on June 21st (or near that date). Our most extreme tides occur when there’s a New or Full Moon because the gravitational pull between the Earth and the Moon is at its greatest. The tides are the mellowest during the first and last quarter of the Moon’s phase. In Laguna, the high tide on the morning of Dec. 4th will peak out at about 7.1 ft. at around 8:10 a.m. The following low tide will occur that afternoon at around 3:25 p.m. or so at minus 1.8 ft., which is just shy of nine feet – the biggest spread we get in our neck of the woods.

There are parts of the Northern Hemisphere that see only around a three-foot swing between high and low tide – like in Hawaii. The most radical tidal swing I have ever witnessed was in the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia, my mom’s birthplace, where the tidal swing can exceed 50 feet when the Moon is new or full. 

The tide comes in at the speed of a slow jog or very fast walk. Boats at their moorings will be sitting on dry sandbars at low tide and six hours later they’re floating in 40 feet of water! Pretty cool, eh? In San Felipe in the Gulf of California between the Baja Peninsula and Mainland Mexico, they get a swing of nearly 20 feet. I’ve seen the swing reach up to near 30 feet in Cape Town, South Africa, so that swing really varies from place to place.

Well, here comes December and just about anything can happen during the 12th month of the year. Laguna’s average hi-lo temp in December is 66-44 degrees. However, it’s been as warm as 86 on December 3, 1958 and December 10, 1979. Laguna’s coldest low temp was 27 degrees in town and 22 out in the canyon on December 10, 1978. 

In downtown L.A., on that same date, there was a recorded low of 30, which was only two degrees away from the all-time record low of 28 set in early January of 1949. The winter of 1948-49 was L.A.’s coldest winter on record, just as it was for Laguna and surrounding areas. It snowed on the beach that month, with up to two inches of the white stuff at Top of the World, an elevation of 1,135 feet. 

Laguna’s second coldest winter was in 1978-79. Laguna’s so-called rainy season begins to ramp up a bit with an average of about 2.5 inches. Our wettest Decembers were 9.89 inches in 1997 and 11.65 inches in 2010, which fell in just six days – from an atmospheric river on steroids. We’ve had two rainless Decembers – in 1989 and 1990. Laguna’s average water temp for December is around 57-60 degrees, but it’s been as cold as 53 in 1948 and 1978 – and as warm as 67 in 1972 and 1997, both strong El Niño years. 

See y’all on Friday, ALOHA!

