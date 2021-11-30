NewLeftHeader

mist

62.1°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

Hope In Motion International hosts 113021

Hope In Motion International hosts first fundraising event in support of Mexican children; local restaurateur donates the fare

The nonprofit Hope In Motion International held its first-ever fundraising event on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Mystic Hills home of Kevin and Lora Baldridge. The event raised more than $75,000 that will further the organization’s mission to provide medical, dental and vision care to children and adults in Mexico. 

Kevin is a founding director of Hope In Motion International with Chris deRecat, Kathleen Gordon, M.D., Alan O’Brien and Kate Sharum Daniels rounding out the board of directors.

“Our goal is to provide hope through health and help pave the way to bright, auspicious futures for people, especially youngsters,” said Kevin Baldridge. “Instead of counting our blessings, we believe in sharing our blessings and paying our good fortune forward. Nick Bennett, the owner of the South Laguna restaurant AhbA, is a perfect example of this. When he heard about our mission and that we were planning our first event, he immediately offered to provide all the food for it. We are so grateful to him and all of our donors.” 

Hope In Motion Bennett

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Barbara McMurray

Nick Bennett (left), owner of AhbA restaurant in South Laguna, provided the food for Hope In Motion International’s first fundraising event at the home of Lora and Kevin Baldridge (right)

Hope In Motion International was founded in 2018 to provide medical assistance to people in need who live in San Miguel de Allende, a picturesque colonial city in Mexico’s central highlands about 150 miles north of Mexico City, and Comitán, located in the east-central part of Chiapas near the Guatemalan border. The nonprofit focuses on serving children. Working with Dominican nuns who run four orphanages in the two cities, Hope In Motion International delivers food, clothing, pain medicine, vitamins and laptops to the children’s homes. Its principal mission is to establish a continuum of care in San Miguel de Allende and Comitán by partnering with local dentists, optometrists and psychologists. These medical practitioners treat an average of 40 children a month. A recent medical mission trip to Comitán provided eye and dental exams for the 80 children at two orphanages. Since its inception, Hope In Motion International has served more than 400 children, nuns and townspeople. The next chapter is to provide mentoring and early career development for mid-to-late teenagers in the orphanages it serves.

To learn more, visit https://hopeinmotioninternational.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.