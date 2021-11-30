NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 96  |  November 30, 2021

LAM presents “The Poetics of Space” on December 4

On Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m., Laguna Art Museum (LAM) presents “The Poetics of Space: A Conversation at the Intersection of Art and Architecture.”

Journalist Marrie Stone moderates a conversation with artist Jacques Garnier and Laguna Beach architect Anders Lasater in celebration of Garnier’s exhibition Hymns to the Silence.

Tickets are $7 for Museum members; $14 for non-members. To purchase tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

