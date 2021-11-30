NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach AYSO seeks volunteers 113021

Laguna Beach AYSO seeks volunteers for key positions

Laguna Beach AYSO (AYSO86), a completely volunteer-run organization, is looking to fill some key positions to keep AYSO soccer thriving and growing in Laguna Beach. The kids in the community depend on this soccer program to stay active, make friends and build life skills for now and in the future.

Consider putting your skill sets to work in one of the following positions:

Regional Commissioner – A leader for their program. This is someone with a vison of where they believe AYSO to go. Without someone in this role, there will be no future programs (no Spring, no EXTRA, no Fall).

Scheduler – Do you love spreadsheets? Come help design and manage weekly practice schedules where coaches sign up and games are coordinated.

Division Coordinators –These positions are a must for every division (U5, U10, U19, etc.) each season.

Program Managers – These are the people in charge of programs such as Spring Select, EXTRA, All Stars and VIP.

Volunteer On Boarding – It is a privilege to be an AYSO volunteer. Help their amazing volunteers navigate the system.

Communications/Marketing – Are you a marketing guru? If so, bring your expertise to help AYSO86 continue to improve with consistency and class.

If you are interested in helping to make a difference, contact Rachel Holder at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. The more each person contributes, the more beneficial it will be for youngsters participating in the soccer program.

 

