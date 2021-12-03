NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Second Annual Laguna Beach Golf Cart Christmas Parade 120321

Second Annual Laguna Beach Golf Cart Christmas Parade rolls out December 18

The Second Annual Laguna Beach Golf Cart Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18…so if you’re a golf cart owner, get your golf sleighs shined up and ready to roll, because there are prizes for the Best Golf Cart Ride.

Second Annual Laguna Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

With “Santa” at the wheel and “Rudolph” along for the ride (taking the night off), this family enjoys the first Laguna Beach Golf Cart Christmas Parade

Organized by Allison Sladeck and Kristie Hensley of the Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club (LBGCC), here are the details:

–Meet at the top of Poplar in North Laguna at 4:30 p.m.; parade begins at 5 p.m. and winds its way down to Brooks Street.

–Line up and then grab a hot cocoa for the kiddos, courtesy of Vedette Telenko@Meital Taub Luxury Group/First Team Christie’s International Real Estate. There will be a free drawing for an amazing gift basket, also courtesy of Telenko.

Second Annual Laguna PUZZZLR

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The “PUZZZLR” with Santa hat atop is “lit up” for the holidays in the first Laguna Beach Golf Cart Christmas Parade

If you would like to dress as Santa and/or Ms. Claus and lead the parade, let others in the LBGCC know. Bonus points for a Rudolph up in front! If you don’t join the parade, please wave as the golf carts drive by.

Visit the LBGCC’s Facebook page for updates and upcoming events at https://www.facebook.com/groups/501171411016278/?ref=share.

Second Annual Parade route map

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of the LBGCC

This map shows the golf cart parade route

 

