 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

The Plant Man: Holidays are upon us 120321

The Plant Man: Holidays are upon us

By Steve Kawaratani

“Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas? You know, the birth of Santa.” – Matt Groening

Somewhere walking along Forest Avenue and Ocean Avenue on Wednesday evening, (uttering desultory greetings to acquaintances and strangers alike), it occurred to me that what I appreciated most about the holidays are the lights. Whether you celebrate Hanukkah’s “Festival of Lights” with the lighting of candles, or adorning your home with electric Christmas lights, Laguna’s beautiful holiday lights are a wonderful and festive reason for a celebration.

Meanwhile, obviously planning for the holidays, your questions for the Plant Man included the following:

Q. Are the pink and white poinsettias more difficult to grow than the red ones?

A. The newer hybrids are as easy to grow as the originals.

Q. What kind of plants will produce berries for Christmas?

A. Holly, especially the Chinese and English varieties, can be used as decorations and then planted in the garden. Firethorn (Pyracantha spp.) and Toyon (Heteromeles arbutifolia) are also useful as plants with berried branches.

Q. I want to make spraying garden chemicals easier for my wife. What garden sprayer do you recommend?

A. The professional quality Gilmour sprayer mixes chemicals automatically while you spray; it’s so foolproof, you could even use it. While you’re at it, clear the dinner dishes tonight and tell her you love her.

Q. Dear Plant Man. When will the new roses arrive in nurseries?

A. Bareroot roses will be arriving at your favorite garden center beginning this week through January. Look for the largest selection and best prices by purchasing early.

Q. What type of Christmas tree would you recommend?

A. Only a living one!

Christmas lights, pine wreaths and plastic Santa Clauses; the race is on to evoke and create a holiday feeling. But that’s not really the point; savor the holiday spirit for sure and stop occasionally to smell the roses…and please shop locally and support our restaurants. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

