 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Bushard's Pharmacy thanks community

Bushard’s Pharmacy thanks community as they celebrate anniversary; cheers to 75 years! 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

During Hospitality Night this evening, stop by Bushard’s Pharmacy and join in the festivities as they commemorate their 75th anniversary. “We got permission from the city to use the parklet for a festive space to serve snacks and such,” said Marisa Fader, a third generation Bushard. “We wouldn’t have been here for 75 years without the community’s support – we couldn’t have stayed in business without it. We want residents to know how thankful and appreciative we are for their loyalty.”

bushard's pharmacy exterior

Bushard’s opened in 1946 on PCH and moved to the current location in 1960 

It has yet to be officially determined which local business has chalked up the most years of continuous operation since opening its doors, but Bushard’s Pharmacy is certainly a contender. They were even open during the pandemic. 

A downtown Laguna landmark that is family-owned and run, Bushard’s is a pharmacy where the customer is not just a prescription number. Both the pharmacy and store staff know residents by their first names and have served generation upon generation of local families. Much like a mom-and-pop store, it feels like a gathering place where neighbors and friends bump into each other and catch up on what’s going on in their respective lives. 

bushard's pharmacy joe and earl

Earl and Joe Bushard

What have been the most memorable moments for Fader? 

“The fantastic part of being here at the store is hearing all of the stories that I didn’t know before about when my mom and dad and grandparents,” Fader said. 

Since the Bushard family has been in Laguna since 1942, there must be a lot of stories to tell. In 1946, four years after arriving in town, Joe Bushard and his brother Earl opened up Bushard’s Pharmacy and Apothecary – which included a soda fountain – on Pacific Coast Highway across from the Hotel Laguna. 

Joe, a graduate of the USC School of Pharmacy, had a dream. His vision was to build something for his wife Mary and family – and to serve the residents of Laguna Beach.

bushard's pharmacy family

(L-R) Marisa Fader, Jamison Fader, Sheila Bushard-Jamison and Luke Jamison

The business moved from its original location on PCH to the space Moulin now occupies on Forest Avenue. Then in 1960, Bushard – tired of renting – built the pharmacy just down the street on Forest – its current location. 

“The city thought the walkway next to the building was too modern and progressive, but I don’t know what we’d do without it,” Fader said. 

After being the pharmacist and owner for 40 years, Bushard was ready to retire and his daughter Sheila Bushard-Jamison became the new owner. No stranger to the business, Bushard-Jamison had worked at the pharmacy in some capacity since she was 13. Bushard-Jamison and her then partner Tony D’Altorio, the pharmacist, ran the store for the next 20 years until Tony’s passing in 2007. Bushard-Jamison then became the sole owner of the business.

Bushard's pharmacy computer

1950s filing system; Joe with his brother Earl in the background

And if there was an award named the “The Most Local Family” of all local families in Laguna, the Bushard-Jamisons would be hard to beat. Bushard-Jamison’s husband was also born in Laguna. His father was a member of Laguna Beach High School’s first graduating class.

Bushard-Jamison and Fader are now at the helm of the family business.

Fader admits that she’s always been interested in fashion and business. “I love the business side of Bushard’s.” It’s not a surprise that she graduated with a business degree from Loyola Marymount. Unfortunately, it just happened to be during the recession. “There weren’t a lot of jobs, so I came here in 2010 and ended up loving it.” 

bushard's pharmacy with marisa

Marisa with her grandfather Joe

Her brother Luke, who received his BS in Cinematography and Film/Video Production from Los Angeles Film School in 2021, has worked on and off at the store doing deliveries – especially during summers off from school – and helps out whenever he can.

“My mom comes in two days a week now, so she can enjoy her semi-retirement and spend more time with Jamison [Marisa’s 2-and-a-half-year-old son],” Fader said. 

Last year in May when they launched their new website, they gave the outside of the building a facelift with a fresh coat of paint and a new logo. “It was a little rebranding,” Fader said. “It’s a delicate balance of old and new.”

bushard's pharmacy red sweaters

(L-R) Joe Bushard, Sheila Bushard-Jamison and Tony D’Altorio (Bushard-Jamison’s business partner for two decades)

As a benefit to residents, Bushard’s continues to provide COVID vaccinations at the vacant drug store building on Broadway Avenue. “Customers are very appreciative,” Fader said. “It’s easy and there’s parking. There are days that we are fully booked. We’ll begin providing children’s vaccinations on a separate day, and we’ll show Disney movies.” 

From 1946-2021, an amazing 75 years, Bushard’s Pharmacy evolved into what it is today – a full-service pharmacy (the only one in town that makes deliveries), and according to Fader, fills 150-200 prescriptions a day – that’s a lot for an independent pharmacy. They also carry high-end makeup and skin care products, an unequaled line of perfumes, sundries, beach supplies and an incredible selection of hats. 

“Again, we want to thank the community, and we hope to keep going as long as possible,” said Fader.

Bushard’s Pharmacy is located at 244 Forest Ave. It is open Monday - Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and closed Sunday.

For more information, go to www.bushardspharmacy.com or call 949.494.1059.

 

