 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Tony’s Treehouse seeks adoptive families 120321

Tony’s Treehouse seeks adoptive families for their annual “Adopt A Family” tradition

As Tony’s Treehouse celebrates their 21st year of their “Adopt A Family” Holiday program, they seek “adoptive” families to provide a season to remember. Again, partnering with Share Ourselves of Orange County (SOS), presents and home goods will be purchased, wrapped and delivered to local underserved families. To ensure prompt gift delivery to families, the deadline for signup is Tuesday, Dec. 7 as gift delivery date is Monday, Dec. 13. 

For 21 years, Tony’s Treehouse 501©3 organization has remained 100% volunteer operated, funded only by private donations. Directed by two Laguna chicks, Becky Martinez and Sue Bottassi, this small but mighty group continues to carry on their mission of “Remembering one child’s love by embracing families and youth in need”…with the help of our generous Coastal community!

Insert tony’s treehouse Becky and Sue pic

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

(L-R) Becky Martinez and Sue Bottassi at pre-COVID “Adopt A Family” gift gathering

“There are many different opportunities for service. If you wish to adopt a family for the holidays, you will receive your families’ personal information packets, short bio and detailed wish list,” Martinez said. “From there, you can do the shopping, wrapping and delivery, or you may simply donate to the cause and our volunteers do all of that for you!” 

 Tony’s Treehouse is a nonprofit organization based in Laguna Beach, California. It was founded in memory of a beloved little 9-year-old boy named Tony. The legacy he left his family and friends is one of giving, loving and living life to its fullest extent.

On December 23, 1999, during an hour-long stable ride with his family in Palm Springs, Tony’s horse suddenly bolted. The small 55-pound boy would have fallen off of the horse, but his foot became trapped. The horse ran at full speed. “Tony’s little body couldn’t survive the massive injuries; we lost him hours later at the hospital,” Martinez said.

Insert tony’s treehouse kids pic

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Santa Claus greets children at pre-COVID “Adopt A Family” event 

Together with his older brother Danny, both boys took many opportunities to help the needy and less fortunate in their community. Digging deep into their pockets, they would give to the homeless. Trips to Tijuana, Mexico are filled with memories of buying gum and candy from children on the street, and giving them money to help feed their families. Our family shared a concern and caring compassion for children in need.”

So, in celebration of both Danny and Tony’s charity and generosity, Tony’s Treehouse has found a way to reach out to families and children who are in need. Their group of family and friends numbering well over 150, volunteer in various activities, from providing meals for the homeless to distributing food and clothing to the working poor of Orange County. Numerous trips have been made to the Casa Hogar De Los Niños orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico in which they bring fundamental items, such as shoes, clothes, blankets and food.

Martinez said, “The Treehouse is a living memorial of Tony in which each of its members are sharing their time and energy to make this world a better place, one life at a time.”

There’s something for everybody who wishes to serve and children especially love this event. Contact Tony’s Treehouse for more information on “Adopting” or make a secure PayPal donation at https://tonystreehouse.org.

 

