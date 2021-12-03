Fair Game
By TOM JOHNSON
Lawn bowlers squaring off to protect their turf
What could be more relaxing than spending a quiet couple of hours with some fellow lawn bowlers in Laguna Beach, enjoying the view and the smell of the ocean air? Peaceful, right? Well, not so fast.
Laguna Beach Lawn Bowling Club has their annual meeting planned for tomorrow (Dec. 4), beginning at 10 a.m. at the club located at 455 Cliff Drive.
But there’s a rumor that because of an agenda that includes a number of by-law revisions and also the election of new board of directors, that meeting might become pretty contentious.
Wow, we’d hate to see those white-whites get dirty!
However, the above items are extremely important to the club, particularly now, because it will play host to the sport’s 2022 U.S. Open. Apparently, the membership is “very divided and emotions are running high,” according to someone close with inside knowledge.
The good news is, with an 11:45 a.m. meeting adjournment planned, the gang can get back to what they enjoy best: eating pizza, picking teams and then grabbing that biased ball and hunting down that jack. Or something like that.
We wish them luck.
• • •
With the holidays fast approaching, Net-Works is getting busy gathering gifts for the homeless, single moms, seniors and anyone else in need, and according to them there are many who need a gift of love this season.
So, what can you do?
There are two gift drop locations in town presently: Laguna Exchange (995 PCH, corner of Anita and PCH) and Treasures of Laguna (355 Broadway). Also, on Sunday, Dec. 19, Net-Works has a Christmas Breakfast and Celebration from 9-11 a.m. at the Woman’s Club (286 St. Ann’s Drive) and gifts can be dropped off there.
Don't have time to buy and then donate a gift? Four other ways to participate: Paypal (www.net-workslb.org), Venmo, Zelle or simply send a check to Net-Works Laguna Beach, 303 Broadway, Ste. 107, LB 92651.
Questions? Don Sciortino is your man at 949.328.7230.
• • •
A record real estate sale price for the home at 2585 Riviera Drive in Abalone Point. Compass Realty’s Jonathan Curci and Rex McKown repped the sellers, while Evan Corkett and Steve High of Villa Real Estate brought the buyer.
The price? How about $70 million! According to the Wall Street Journal, the buyers were biotech hedge fund founder Joseph Edelman and his wife, Susan Lebovitz-Edelman.
Was does $70 mil get you besides a very nice ocean view? Try 18,000 sq. ft. of living space that includes the main house, guesthouse and pool cabana. Then try a commercial kitchen, screening room, gym, massage room, a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, rose gardens, fountains, 100-year-old olive trees and, of course, a pool.
The previous record Orange County sale was for $61 million in Newport Coast.
• • •
LOCA Arts Education is having an online auction & fundraiser from December 6-12. There’s some great stuff, and you can actually begin previewing now to plot your purchasing plan.
Here’s a quick overview: Festival of Arts package, have best-selling author Suzanne Redfearn visit you book club, Foo Fighters memorabilia package, a master sommeliers workshop, a professional garden consultation, a paint a donut party for kids and plenty more.
See everything and pre-register at www.32auctions.com/.
• • •
Applications are now available through the City for non-profit organizations with experience and a primary focus in presenting arts programming in Laguna Beach.
The goal is to create cultural art experiences for guests that stay in our local hotels, while also benefitting residents.
Applicants awarded the grants will provide programming from July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.
Interested parties can find applications at www.lagunabeachcity.slideroom.com. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
For additional information, contact Siân Poeschl, Cultural Arts Manager.
The grant programming is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.
• • •
What’s happening on the Promenade this weekend for entertainment? No performances Friday because of Hospitality Night, however Giovanni Simone performs Saturday, from 6-8 p.m., and Andrew Corradini is there Sunday, from 5-7 p.m.
• • •
Some issues back we discussed upcoming work planned for Riddle Field. Well, it’s officially underway. Major field renovations and other surrounding repairs are in full swing to ensure that the field is pristine and ready for the 2022 season.
Courtesy of Amber Offield
The turf has been completely scraped from the entire field, with leveling underway, with new sod, a new pitching mound and new infield dirt coming soon
Organizers of Laguna Beach Little League are hoping to attract a record numbers of players for the upcoming 2022 season. For those interested in finding out more, a LBLL Board of Directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Receive registration information and more at www.beachbaseball.com.
• • •
Laguna Beach’s Christine Fugate lobbed in a reminder of a movie she’s been passionately working on for the past six years. It included a note saying, “I’m determined to finish the film!”
So, what’s it all about?
The movie deals with Moorea Howson, a young person who was born with Williams Syndrome, an incurable rare genetic condition that causes cardiovascular issues, developmental delays and learning challenges.
Moorea has fought through challenges by overcoming nine heart procedures and countless surgeries. Yet, according to Fugate, she continues to embrace life with excitement, gratitude and hope. She has competed in the Special Olympics, studied EMT training in high school, and was chosen Homecoming Queen by her peers.
“The movie is about hope, acceptance and loving each other, whether we have a disability or not.”
–Moorea
The film is titled Queen of Hearts and it’s a documentary with Christine following Moorea’s life for the past six years, as Moorea and her family share their story of hope, joy and love.
The film also shows Moorea sharing secrets with Arianna, a BFF who lives with Arthrogryposis and Ocular Motor Apraxia; and Moorea’s friend, Jordan, who lives with ASD, Autism Spectrum Disorder.
All three are working hard to create lives for themselves in a world that views them only as disabled.
Fugate is an Assistant Professor in Film & Documentary Production at the Dodge College of Film and Media at Chapman University. She has a GoFundMe account that she could really use some assistance with.
Check out her dream and, perhaps, help her make it a reality.