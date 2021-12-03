NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

A “Magical Girls Night In” 120321

A “Magical Girls Night In” to benefit Boys & Girls Club

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, “A Magical Girls Night In” with lovely ladies takes place at the Phillips Estate in Irvine Cove. This event is a fundraiser for the new Teen Well Space at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

A Magical Girls Night view

Click on photo for a larger view

Submitted photo

Gorgeous coastline views will be the perfect backdrop to the fundraiser in Irvine Cove

The evening’s festivities:

–4:30 p.m. - Uplift Yoga begins by a transformational experience on the lawn overlooking the ocean and sunset skies. 

–6 p.m. - Dinner, beverages, readers, crystals, aromatherapy and more.

If you would like to participate in yoga, wear comfortable clothes to arrive by 4:20 p.m. Uplift teens will be guiding guests in a 75-minute immersive experience. All others, feel free to arrive 5:45-6:15 p.m. for the main event.

It promises to be an exquisite evening including opportunities to connect with other women including demos related to wellness, happiness, peace and beauty.

Space is limited to 50 guests. If you wish to attend, please register with a donation towards the project. Every dollar helps get the Boys & Girls Club closer to their build goal of $25,000. ($150 is suggested with full respect for each person to decide what they feel positioned to donate.) 

To RSVP and make a donation, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or text with the name and number in your party. Call 949.813.7681.

 

