NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

57.8°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

E-bike accident takes the life 120321

E-bike accident takes the life of philanthropist Norman Rest

eBike couple with man in blue sweater

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Norman Rest and wife Debra Kottke

Tragedy struck in Laguna Beach Monday evening (Nov. 29) at approximately 5:44 p.m. Laguna Beach Police and Fire were dispatched to the report of a collision involving an e-bicyclist in the area of Canyon View Drive and Buena Vista Way.

When public safety personnel arrived, the cyclist, 73-year-old Laguna Beach resident Norman Rest, was bleeding significantly from his injuries. As the paramedics rendered aid to Rest, he went into full cardiac arrest and was subsequently transferred to Mission Hospital Mission Viejo for treatment. 

Sadly, according to LBPD spokespeople, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, but at this time, there are no witnesses to the collision, and it does not appear that any other vehicles or persons were involved. 

It appears that Rest collided with a dumpster while operating his bicycle in the evening hours without a light.

Rest was many things and lived a very accomplished life according to those who knew him. Certainly, his wife Debra Kottke was at the center of that life.

In September 2020, Rest and Kottke introduced Lido Paddle Project as their new philanthropic venture serving local veterans and first responders. The organization was designed to promote mental wellness to our protectors by offering respite, recreation and mindfulness in an organically social distanced event, Stand Up Paddle. 

eBike paddlers

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Evelina Pentcheva

Norman Rest and Debra Kottke (center) post paddle with veterans and first responders, as part of their “Those Who Serve Deserve” project

“Norm was a sharp-witted, charming man who empowered people he loved and made them feel good – no matter the circumstances,” said Michelle Highberg who served the Lido Paddle Project as their chief development officer. “He was a brilliant engineer, he dissected personalities and propelled people to shine, which is exactly what led him to founding Lido Paddle Project with his wife Debra. Norm, like all pure philanthropists understood – that when you have something to share that will uplift the life of another – you do just that.”

 Highberg, on Rest’s passing, added, “A bittersweet end to one of the richest and most colorful lives a man could have, he left us with a bang, one which I consider a mortal sacrifice perhaps to raise our awareness on the dangers of e-bicycles for our children.”

Growing up, Rest was considered a teenage “treehouse master,” which as he then entered adulthood, at 21, had him transitioning to build a three-story home for his young family.

That Top of the World property, completed in 1971, launched him into an illustrious lifelong career of building, which included multiple homes on Old Top of the World Laguna Beach, shortly followed by larger developments throughout Orange County.

Today, his projects and properties are visible in many regions, states and other countries, as well.

eBike man standing on head

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Michelle Highberg

Norman Rest having fun doing a handstand while enjoying one of his passions, Stand Up Paddling 

Additionally, Rest had many passions in life that included playing and restoration of stringed instruments, surfing, downhill skiing, E-biking and paddling.

In addition to his wife, Rest leaves behind two adult children, son Chris in Pasadena and daughter Elizabeth in San Francisco.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.