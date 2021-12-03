NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 97  |  December 3, 2021

Hospitality Night officially kicks off tonight 120321

Hospitality Night officially kicks off tonight with Santa greeting revelers before the tree lighting

The City of Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce present Hospitality Night 2021 tonight, Friday, Dec. 3 from approximately 5-10 p.m. The festivities begin in the Peppertree Lot (Lot 2 between Ocean and Forest avenues), where Santa Claus will arrive to greet holiday revelers before the tree lighting at 6:10 p.m. 

Hospitality Night Santa Jeep

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Here comes Santa Claus…

From 5-7 p.m., the City Recreation Division and Chamber of Commerce have arranged family-friendly activities including live music, a community sing-along, letter writing to seniors and troops, LOCA craft booth, and arts & crafts. Santa will be on an outdoor deck at The Promenade on Forest to meet families for photos. Downtown merchants, non-profit organizations and the Chamber of Commerce will also provide open houses while local band, Family Style, takes the main stage on Forest near S. Coast Highway beginning at 7:30 p.m. 

Schedule:

3:30 p.m. - Downtown street closures begin.

5-5:30 p.m. - Thurston Middle School Band performs in the Peppertree Lot.

5-7 p.m. - Enjoy arts & crafts and activities in the Peppertree Lot.

5-7 p.m. - Laguna Presbyterian Church with cookies, tamales, art and more.

5:15-5:45 p.m. - Elementary school choirs perform at the Fountain Plaza across from Hobie.

5:30-5:55 p.m. - Ukulele Band performs on Peppertree Stage.

6-6:10 p.m. - Community sing along in Peppertree Lot led by Ava August, American Idol Top 10 in 2021. 

6:10 p.m. - Santa Claus arrives at the Peppertree Lot to light the tree.

6:15-7:15 p.m. - Laguna JaZz Band performs at Peppertree Lot.

6:30-8:30 p.m. - Santa Claus arrives at his outdoor deck at The Promenade to listen to children’s Christmas wishes.

6:30-7 p.m. - Ukulele Band performs at the Main Stage in The Promenade.

6:45-10 p.m. - Business open houses and live music on stage at the Coast Highway end of Forest Avenue. 

7-7:15 p.m. - Mary’s Line Dancing at the Main Stage in the Promenade.

7:30-10 p.m. - Family Style Band to perform at the Main Stage in The Promenade.

Hospitality Night officially girl with Santa.jpg 12.3

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A youngster anxiously awaits for Santa to hear her Christmas wishes

The public should expect heavy traffic today during the afternoon and evening commute and motorists are encouraged to take alternate routes or carpool.

–Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. today. Portions of Forest Avenue, Beach Street and the Peppertree Parking Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event. To sign up for text message traffic alerts, simply text 92651 to 888-777.

–The city’s free trolley service along Coast Highway, as well as their new Laguna Beach Local on-demand service to Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods, will operate until midnight.

If you’re going, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/hospitalitynight for a complete detailed schedule of all the Hospitality Night events. If you have any questions, contact Sr. Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun at 949.497.0762. 

Happy Holidays!

 

