 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Dennis’ Tidbits 120721

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Two paths in life 

Dennis 5My first path in life came to me the day I was introduced to the beautiful blue Pacific at the tender age of three on a sunny, warm and calm summer’s afternoon at Main Beach. Something clicked right then and there, and since that very eventful day, I’ve probably spent more time in the water than I have on land, seriously. 

When I was young, I think my mom and pop started checking behind my ears to see if I was growing a set of gills – I kid you not! Surfing and bodysurfing became a major part of my life at a very early age and remain so to this day. It’s become a daily ritual to go check out the waves and look at the satellite maps as soon as I roll out of bed. The ocean dictates what I’ll be doing that day and which responsibilities will suffer – or at least be put off – until I get in that water.

I’m sure there are some folks out there that search for their path in life, but for some reason, never discover it. I guess I was one of the lucky ones as I had not one, but two paths, laid out before me. My second lifelong path was set on my fifth birthday way back on August 3, 1952 at the Grand Canyon when I was introduced to the drama of the Earth’s atmosphere. Here’s how that one went down:

My pop was a professional photographer and took photos for the popular monthly magazine called Arizona Highways. The magazine sent my pop on an assignment to the Grand Canyon for a few days to capture the beauty of the place which was one of the seven “Wonders of the World.” 

It was a warm, still and muggy August afternoon as my pop set up his camera gear at the Canyon’s North Rim. Although it was sunny at that time, to the south there were clusters of deep dark cauliflower clouds. Some anvil-shaped ones were protruding from the tops of these monster clouds. My pop knew a thing or two about weather, so he figured he had at least an hour or two before all hell broke loose, and he had some time to get in some shots. 

Sure enough, around an hour later, these dark menacing cumulonimbus clouds were starting to overtake the sky. I might note that August in the Grand Canyon is smack dab in the middle of their “summer monsoon season” and thunderstorms – some severe – are nearly a daily occurrence in a busy summer. 

The grumble of distant thunder was heard and flashes of lightning could be seen in the southern sky. Minutes later a cold wind began to drop out of these foreboding boiling monsters as the thunder got louder with each passing moment. Intense flashes began to light up the entire sky, followed closely by ear- piercing thunder as huge raindrops began to pelt the ground, causing tourists to run for cover. In seconds everyone was gone. Except for me.

I was so overwhelmed and enthralled by all of this atmospheric chaos, I was frozen in my tracks. Standing fearlessly at the rim’s edge, I shouted these ear ringing words, “Show me what you’ve got!” 

Suddenly my pop grabbed me, and we sprinted for shelter to our nearby cabin. When we got there, he said to my mom: “I don’t know what’s going on with our son, Monet. He’s not the least bit scared!” 

My second path in life was laid out for me right then and there. Some 69 years later, I remember that day like it was yesterday. Anyone who knows me knows I’m not bluffing. More on my two paths on Friday. 

Have a safe and healthy week, ALOHA!

 

