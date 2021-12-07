NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Art in Public Places FP 120721

“Art in Public Places” – Water Lily by Larry Gill 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Water Lily by Laguna artist Larry Gill was installed behind Tuvalu in 2004.

Click on photo for a larger image

Sculpture depicts three brass leaves 

Water Lily, a fountain made of brass, copper and stainless steel, is situated near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Glenneyre Street, discreetly located between two buildings. The structure comprises three brass leaves that direct water into an irregularly shaped, concrete basin.

It serves as a source of peace and tranquility a few steps away from the energetic avenue. Upon encountering the piece, visitors will notice sound emanating from the water that cascades down each brass leaf into a pool of water. Gill explains that the inspiration behind the fountain was that kind of sound. “When water falls from more than one source, you get harmony – like violins all playing at once,” he said. “By making [the fountain] with three leaves, I was able to come up with a really beautiful sound.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Gill has several public art pieces in Laguna 

Though he originally aspired to be a painter, Gill discovered early on in his career that he was far too tactile not to sculpt. For the past 40 years, he has been creating his works of art using stone, metal and other media. He has a welding studio in Santa Ana, which allows him to shape metals into inspired pieces of art.

Gill has installed sculptures around Laguna Beach, from Welcome, a permanent waterfall structure at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, to Waves, which resides on the corner of Forest Street and Coast Highway. He also created the new gates at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival with fellow artist Gavin Heath to commemorate the 50th anniversary.

Click on photo for a larger image

A serene setting near a busy street 

This is the 38th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

