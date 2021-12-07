NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

For the love of art FP 120721

For the love of art…

LOCA Arts Education is having an online auction & fundraiser going on now through December 12…and many unique art experiences await!

One artist is offering to come to your home to teach you a drawing lesson, another is inviting you to come to their home to view their extensive art collection, an author is offering to come to your book group, and a number are welcoming you into their studio for some art time together.

For the love of art printmaking

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LOCA

Bid on a printmaking class with Vinita Voogd

The Art Experiences vary in the number of people invited – from one-on-one, up to 15 people. Buy an Art Experience for yourself or give it as a gift to someone you care about. Put a group together for a memorable birthday party, book club meeting or a celebration of a graduation, an anniversary or Mother’s/Father’s Day.

For the love of art donut

Win a donut painting class with Lisa Mansour if you are the highest bidder

The time and date of each Art Experience is flexible. It will be determined by what works for both the winning bidder and the artist.

So, feast your eyes on all the offerings and be inspired by all the opportunities to receive individual attention and unique access to artists and their studios. Then, start bidding.

To see all the items, go to https://www.32auctions.com/LOCA2.

 

