 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

LagunaTunes Community Chorus to present a “Re-Gifted Christmas”

LagunaTunes Community Chorus will present “Re-Gifted Christmas,” a live, free concert on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church. After a long break from Zoom meetings, virtual rehearsals and recorded mini-concerts, the chorus members are excited to be cautiously back together in person. With a variety of new music and popular re-gifted favorites, LagunaTunes Chorus will entertain concert-goers with some sweet, some funny…but definitely something for everyone.

LagunaTunes singers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LagunaTunes

LagunaTunes will sing new tunes and some re-gifted favorites

For the health and safety of performers and audience, a strict COVID policy will be in effect: All audience members (5 years and older) must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours before the performance. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, they will not be able to accommodate children under the age of 5.

The chorus is led by Bob Gunn, popular director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). Funding is by the FOA Foundation, The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

St. Mary’s Church is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lagunatuneschorus.org or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

