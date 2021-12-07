NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Local dentist selected to “The Incisal Edge 40 Under 40” edition 

Dr. Alex Kalmanovich, DDS of Laguna Family Dentistry has been selected and included in “The Incisal Edge 40 Under 40” edition.” This honor is presented to “rising dental stars in the U.S.,” according to Chuck Cohen, founder of Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine.

Local dentist Alex

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Alex Kalmanovich

“Incisal Edge celebrates dentists’ achievements both inside the operatory and during their hard-earned downtime – and nothing better exemplifies this than the magazine’s annual 40 Under 40 edition, a series of informative profiles of the finest young practitioners in our industry. Whether they’re renowned for their medical innovations, their volunteer work and philanthropy or simply their commitment to outstanding patient care, these 40 honorees, nominated by industry experts from around the country and vetted by an independent panel, represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow.” (Incisal Edge).

Dr. Kalmanovich, has been practicing in Laguna Beach since 2013. He practices general and cosmetic dentistry utilizing the newest technologies to provide customized dental care with a strong emphasis on preventative dentistry. “Dr. Alex,” as he’s known to many patients, makes going to the dentist fun and exciting with his friendly and compassionate nature. Any new patient always says that they feel extremely welcome upon joining and current patients say that they feel like they are part of the Laguna Dentistry Family.

Dr. Kalmanovich is honored to be selected for this achievement and moreover honored to continue to serve the incredible people of Laguna Beach. http://lagunafamilydentistry.com

 

