 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

St. Mary’s completes six-month food drive

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach has just finished its food drive to help the hungry children and families who come to the Pantry in great numbers every day of the week. The church members donated a different staple food each month for six months, and delivered multiple bags of food to the Pantry monthly. 

St. Mary’s parishioners donated a total of just over 900 pounds of food in a six-month period

By focusing on gathering one or two staple items per month, St. Mary’s really assisted the Pantry staff who did not have to spend so much time sorting the food. Also, the parishioners found it easy to pick up one extra box or jar of food as they did their weekly shopping. 

The church gathered 144 cans of beans in June, 263 tins of tuna in July, 130 jars of peanut butter and jelly in August, 52 boxes of cereal and 50 packets of rice in September, 52 packets of pasta and 70 jars of pasta sauce in October and 104 boxes of mac ‘n cheese in November. These are the staples most in demand at the Pantry. St. Mary’s parishioners donated a total of just over 900 pounds of food.

For more information on the Food Pantry, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. To find out more information on St. Mary’s, visit www.stmaryslagunabeach.org.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is located at 428 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

 

