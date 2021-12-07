NewLeftHeader

 December 7, 2021

Courtesy of LAM

On Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m., the award-winning innovative flute and guitar duo, AlmaNova, will present an eclectic program of chamber music in the museum gallery. Their music has been featured for various film and TV projects including “Chuck,” “Human Target” and “From Mexico with Love.” Advance tickets recommended. Tickets are $7 for Museum members; $14 for non-members. For tickets and more information, go here.

 

