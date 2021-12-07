NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Stock the Pantry opportunity drawing 2021 120721

In December 2020, the residents of Laguna Beach came together and raised more than $65,000 for the Laguna Food Pantry through the “Stock the Pantry” fundraiser sponsored by the Mike Johnson Group of Compass.  Generous local retail partners created gift baskets to be given away to selected donors in an opportunity drawing and were the catalyst to this fundraiser’s success.

Stock the Pantry Cock & Tail

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy of the Mike Johnson Group

A Cock & Tail gift basket is among those in the opportunity drawing

In 2021, the need is greater than ever. In partnership with 10 generous local businesses, the Mike Johnson Group is again sponsoring the Stock the Pantry Fundraiser and Opportunity Drawing for Laguna Food Pantry. Any donations in the month of December to the Pantry at www.lagunafoodpantry.com will be entered to win one of eight incredible gift baskets from Gorjana, Tuvalu, Cock & Tail Home, Studio Taka, Laguna Surf and Sport, Laguna Books, Stitch and Feather, Vertigo Home, Koloa Surf Company and Good Together House.

Remember when you donate at the website, you must type Stock the Pantry in the “Write us a Comment” section of the online donation form. Donate $25 for 10 entries, $100 for 50 entries and donations of $200 or more will receive 150 entries.

Stock the Pantry Studio Taka

Click on photo for a larger image

A Studio Taka gift basket will be given away in the opportunity drawing

The best part is the Mike Johnson Group will match donations up to a maximum of $5,000.

Thank you to all their donors and please consider making a year-end donation if you can. The recovery from COVID has been very uneven and there are neighbors who are still in need. The Laguna Food Pantry is serving far more families than ever, and they do it on a shoestring budget.

If you have any questions, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 949.226.2119.

 

