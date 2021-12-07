Committee considers Thurston crosswalk safety 120721

Committee considers Thurston crosswalk safety, traffic improvements

By SARA HALL

A city committee unanimously decided to study several safety improvements at a crosswalk by a local school after a Laguna Beach police officer raised concerns for the location following some close calls between students and vehicles.

Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee members voted 6-0 on Thursday (Dec. 2) to direct staff to evaluate eight recommendations as suggested by the traffic engineer to improve safety and traffic flow at the Park Avenue crosswalk at Thurston Middle School.

The items will be noticed to the public and will return at the next PT&C meeting. The staff report will include a cost analysis for each option and the committee can decide to recommend one or more to city council for final approval.

The need for better traffic control and new safety measures at the crosswalk was brought to the committee’s attention by LBPD officer Matt Gregg, who requested a red flashing light device to assist specifically during the hours when kids arrive in the morning and get picked up in the afternoon.

It should help control the flow of traffic and, hopefully, help reduce vehicle speed and prevent any injuries from occurring, he said.

“My partner and I have done enforcement at the location numerous times and have seen kids almost get hit at that location multiple times,” Gregg said. “To be frankly honest, I’m surprised we haven’t seen a student hit there yet.”

Most of Thursday’s discussion centered around whether the flashing light should be red, as requested by Gregg, or yellow, as recommended in a follow-up letter from AGA Engineers, Inc., the traffic engineer company the city hired to review the crosswalk.

Several committee members were on the fence between the two, but ultimately left the red-light option out of the approved motion.

“I’m a little conflicted between the red lights and the yellow lights, but considering I’m no [traffic] engineer I’m willing to go ahead with the proposal,” as described in the traffic engineer’s letter, said committee member Andrew Baxt.

Although the committee may decide on a slightly different approach than what was requested, they should bring something to council in an effort to help, said PT&C Chair Lawrence Esten.

“The officer’s plea for help in this area is well taken,” he said. “It seems like a serious accident waiting to happen.”

Gregg emphasized the safety concerns when he spoke to the committee on Thursday.

He’s seen vehicles speeding on that street while students are crossing. They’ve also received numerous complaints from the crossing guards, Gregg said. Vehicles often don’t obey or yield to the guards, even when they’re in the crosswalk with their stop signs up, he added, and they’ve nearly been hit a few times. There is a big turnaround with crossing guards at that location, he said, largely because of this issue.

Traffic flow is also a problem, Gregg added, particularly during the first few days of school when it’s essentially gridlocked.

“There have been a few times when we go to that location and traffic is completely backed up, mainly because of all the traffic that’s coming out of the school grounds,” he said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Thurston Middle School

In his proposal, Gregg requested red flashing lights be installed and activated only during the peak morning and afternoon hours, when kids are arriving or leaving school.

An example of what he was requesting are the flashing red lights on Glenneyre Street, at the intersection of Cleo Street, which also has stop signs. They are not proposing actual stop signs by Thurston, Gregg emphasized, just the flashing lights.

He also confirmed that he was not proposing a solid red light like what’s by Laguna College of Art + Design, which was installed following a fatal accident in 2014.

“Our proposal is to hopefully avoid a similar incident at Thurston,” Gregg said. “I pray that it doesn’t happen, but it could happen at any time there, unfortunately.”

These lights would be in addition to the crossing guards already in place, Gregg added. They are not proposing removing the guards already at that location, he confirmed.

Depending on how the city wants to control it, they could give a key to the school to access it or have a city staffer go to the location every day to activate/deactivate it during peak hours, Gregg explained. The crossing guards could regulate or override the lights so they can be turned on and off as needed.

City staff also had the location studied by a traffic engineer, who made several recommendations, but a flashing red light was not one of them, said Associate Civil Engineer Joshua McDonald.

“Because that would potentially create a stop condition, which they were not recommending,” McDonald said.

A flashing red would temporarily create a stop condition during the school arrival/departure times, which the traffic engineer thought would create an inconsistent situation on the road and potentially cause more accidents, McDonald explained.

In the November 30 letter from AGA, Senior Design Engineer Ruben Perales recommended installing solar-powered yellow flashing beacons with programmable time clock units at advance school crossing sign locations for northbound and southbound traffic. The lights may help increase driver awareness during the peak school arrival and dismissal times, Perales wrote.

AGA Engineers also recommended the city monitor traffic during peak school arrival and dismissal times to identify use of the crosswalk at Hillview Drive. If needed, Perales proposed installing additional flashing yellow beacons at advance school crossing signs for both northbound and southbound traffic.

Perales also noted that speeding was observed due to the downhill grade on Park Avenue from vehicles traveling southbound towards the crosswalk. He recommended that police conduct periodic monitoring and patrolling of the area.

Click on photo for a larger image

Art courtesy AGA Engineers/City of Laguna Beach

A map of the traffic engineer’s recommended changes

Some of the eight recommendations from AGA Engineers (which were ultimately approved by the committee for further study) include: Flashing yellow light warning signs, LED flashing signs at the crosswalk, striped “bulb-out” on the southerly side of the crosswalk, repainting the crosswalk and cutting back trees.

“It was their opinion that these options would be more preferable than simply a flashing/stopping red,” McDonald said.

While he understands the traffic engineer’s recommendations, Gregg still feels the more appropriate solution would be the red flashing lights. Essentially turning it into a stop sign during those busy hours when kids are crossing the street would help alleviate a lot of the problems, he said.

The red flashing light also gives the officers more leeway in terms of enforcement, he said.

“We actually prefer the flashing red,” Gregg said. “That flashing red device would actually allow us to do enforcement pursuant to vehicle code 21457 [fail to stop for flashing red] and it would actually make that intersection pretty much a stop sign intersection, just without the stop sign.”

According to the California vehicle code, a flashing red traffic signal light means the driver needs to come to a full stop and then proceed when it is safe. A flashing yellow traffic signal light warns driver to “proceed with caution,” meaning slow down and be alert before entering the intersection.

If people are confused, they could add signage explaining that it’s treated as a stop sign when the lights are flashing, Gregg suggested. People will get accustomed to the yellow lights and resume their bad driving habits, he added.

Committee members also had questions about timing, if the lights are programmable, and how well they work compared to just crossing guards. They also raised some concern that if people are disobeying a crossing guard, they will likely disobey a red blinking light.

Answering some questions, McDonald explained that speed tables are not typically considered on slopes as steep as Park Avenue and lowering the speed limit can’t be done without data from a focused speed survey and a recommendation from a traffic engineer.

The downside of the flashing red in that location is that it’s new and different and could be confusing, said Vice Chair Susan Shea. The yellow flashing light is pretty well known as a caution sign and most people driving in the area would likely know there is a school at that location, she added.

Although both options have good points, she agreed with her fellow committee members to follow-up on the traffic engineer’s recommendations, including the yellow light. Something should be done to help improve safety, several committee members agreed.

“If our police feel that this makes crossing safer for the children that go to Thurston Middle School, I believe them and I support it,” Shea said. “I don’t see any issues with it.”