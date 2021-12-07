NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

Fair Game 120721

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Non-profit portrays an innocent face before unleashing upsetting political opinion items at Hospitality Night

Fair Game Toms new headshotLast Friday night (Dec. 3) was Hospitality Night in town, put on by the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce and the City of Laguna Beach. It’s an event that’s intended to be a communitywide evening out to enjoy mingling with neighbors. As such, residents and visitors alike flooded the downtown area to ring in the holiday season and enjoy the festivities. 

A full schedule of events were planned throughout the course of the evening, including the singing of Christmas carols, performances by the Thurston Middle School Band and by several elementary school choirs, music from the Community Concert JaZz Band, the Ukulele Band, Mary’s Line Dancing, the Family Style Band, and even an all-join-in community sing-along. But, perhaps most importantly for all the children in attendance was the arrival of Santa Claus.

It was one of those evenings where nothing could go wrong, right? WRONG.

According to Sandy Morales, president & CEO of the Chamber, in the hours leading up to the beginning of the event, one booth/table participant backed out of their commitment and, lo and behold, a new member, in the act of joining the Chamber, assumed their spot. That member, a non-profit named Recycled Pet Rescue, set up their table area, complete with a cute little puppy on display, offering the assumption that all was fine and absolutely nothing was amiss.

That all changed throughout the course of the evening, however, when representatives at the table began making paraphernalia available to all and the selling of certain items, some supporting MAGA (Make America Great Again), some mean-spirited items denouncing President Joe Biden and others putting down COVID-19 vaccinations.

If you’re wondering and haven’t surmised this yourself yet, that’s a huge NO-NO.

Morales told me, “We’re [the Chamber] not a political organization and we don’t support candidates.”

She also said that the group in question never disclosed their plans to get political. In fact, Morales mentioned that both she and a staff member viewed Recycled Pet Rescue’s table area at separate times and all seemed fine. 

But community members eventually found differently.

“I attended hospitality night and was shocked and disappointed to see a table displaying materials for sale that denigrated President Joe Biden and promoted a former president who embodies racism, misogyny and a host of other ugly, un-American traits,” said Barbara McMurray. “There were also stickers one could purchase that described anyone taking the coronavirus seriously as a Covidiot.” 

Becky Visconti said, “I was shocked to learn that our community, with a long history of environmental action, inclusion, education, and support for arts and sciences, allowed this event to be hijacked by a group promoting misinformation and hatred.”

City Councilmember Peter Blake said that he reached out to the Chamber Sunday morning, adding, “Although I respect one’s constitutional right to political expression, this was done in a despicable way. I’m sure everyone’s learned from this and it won’t happen again.”

Morales was also “equally upset” about the experience and “truly apologizes to the community.”

She also admitted that in many instances at the Chamber that she’s forced to act as “a one-person band,” and that moving forward she will take this as a “painful learning experience,” mentioning that new protocols will be put into place to prevent such future incidents.

The good news is, that other than that, reports were that many, many people enjoyed a wonderful evening.

• • •

It’s party time at Driftwood Kitchen and The Deck this Sunday, Dec. 12, all in the name of charity. From noon to 5 p.m., it’s the inaugural Shake & Stir fundraising event to benefit the Highgate Charitable Foundation. It’s a 21-and-over event with general admission entry tickets going for $125, and early entry VIPs for $175.

Admission includes oysters and a number of other wonderful small bites throughout the day, as well as Champagne, wine, cocktail and beer samplings. Attendees can also enjoy a Shake, Stir & Stay package in conjunction with The Pacific Edge Hotel.

“It is with great excitement that we ‘Shake & Stir’ up some fun again with the community while supporting an organization that impacts so many in need worldwide,” said Director of Operations John Nye. “We look forward to welcoming guests for an afternoon of incredible bites, terrific Champagnes, wines and spirits, and presenting lively entertainment set against stunning oceanfront views. As always at our events, guests can look forward to a few surprises along the way.”

Huh, well that’s a little extra intrigue.

The Deck has also committed to donate $1 from each Red Tide cocktail sold from November 17, 2021 through January 3, 2022.

Highgate Charitable Foundation’s mission is to support philanthropic organizations and communities worldwide that address issues related to poverty, education and healthcare. 

More information is available as well as tickets for Shake & Stir at https://events.eventgroove.com/event/Shake-And-Stir-57616.

 

