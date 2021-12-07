Napa Valley meets Paris right here in Laguna 120721

Napa Valley meets Paris right here in Laguna at Arrow&Branch Home & Lifestyle

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Contursi family – Steve and Seanne and their five children – is not one to sit on their laurels. Quite the contrary – they have a long history of unique and diverse endeavors, from rare coins to vineyards, to acting, dancing, fashion, finance, design and now a boutique – Arrow&Branch. By all accounts, this seems to be yet another successful dip into their bottomless well of creativity.

On May 11, without any fanfare, Arrow&Branch opened its doors. Since its debut was strictly under the radar, many residents are still discovering this one-of-a-kind shop. “The response has been endearing and so many people from the community have stopped by,” Seanne, founder of Arrow&Branch, said. “It’s lovely to see people walk by and take notice of us. It’s been rewarding to connect with locals and some of the residents are even familiar with our wine brand Arrow&Branch.”

On Sunday, Dec. 12, residents are invited to stop in for a “Sip & Shop Pop Up” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. They’ll be offering a 15%* event discount (*a few exclusions apply).

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Seanne and her daughter Lexie

Seanne’s passion for home interiors and hosting led her to pursue her desire to open a local boutique. In putting together Arrow&Branch, she has curated a captivating balance of décor, gifts and wardrobe essentials.

“I always dreamed of having a shop and working alongside my daughters in a creative project to share with the Laguna Beach community – which is really what the boutique is all about,” Seanne said.

Now that vision has come to fruition, and daughters Lexie and Nicolette are creative partners in the boutique.

Having lived in town for 33 years, the Contursi family is well-rooted in all things Laguna. All of Steve and Seanne’s children have gone through the Laguna school system. “We raised five children here and were entrenched in Laguna – Steve coached a lot, and we were active in SchoolPower. I missed those days, and I wanted to reconnect with the community – and the next generation.”

Their daughter Carly has been an HR Director for firms such as Broadcom, Allergan, Johnson & Johnson and Experian, son Michael is president of Rare Coin Wholesalers, their multi-generation business, and son Steven is in finance and lives in Charleston, SC. The Contursis have four grandchildren.

Click on photo for a larger image

The shop opened on May 11, 2021

However, Seanne did have reservations about opening a boutique. “I didn’t want to duplicate the items of the other décor/home shops in town,” she explained. “I wanted the merchandise to be specialized and unique, and I tried to pay attention to that. It’s a collaboration of the aesthetics of family and friends who are all on the same wave length.”

There’s no doubt that she’s achieved her goal. From exquisite jewelry to vintage barware and Hermes pillows, there’s nothing commonplace about her merchandise – or the charming Arrow&Branch building which has a distinct European flavor.

The Contursi family built the structure that houses the shop 15 years ago, but it sat vacant until this year.

“We didn’t have the time and vision to put a boutique in here during those years, it was too crazy,” Seanne said.

They had quite a lot to keep them busy. In 2007, the Contursi family bought Tony Soter’s home/vineyard in Napa Valley and started producing wine – Arrow&Branch. “We said, ‘we either have to sell the grapes or start producing it ourselves,’” said Seanne. “I have been very hands on for the last 14 years.”

Click on photo for a larger image

A mixture of old and new

Seanne splits her time between Laguna and the family’s Napa Valley vineyard, where she manages their wine label. Their wine is in a very select few restaurants in town and in Hi-Time Wine Cellars in Costa Mesa. “We produce approximately 1,500 cases each year of all our wines combined. In 2020 we did not produce any red wines due to the fires. Our 2021 vintage is currently in barrel. We make a Red Wine Blend, a Cabernet Sauvignon, two Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignons, a Sauvignon Blanc & Rosé.”

Chat Noir

Daughters Nicolette and Lexie each bring their own personal touch to the Arrow&Branch boutique.

“Lexie has been in Los Angeles for the last 13 years pursuing her acting and dancing career,” Seanne said. “She came back home during COVID. Most of the auditions are done by Zoom now, so she can do them from here.”

Lexie and Nicolette turned their love of vintage jewelry into a jewelry line called Chat Noir, which includes a Classics Collection – all gold with no adornment.

“I’ve always been into jewelry and accessories, even in high school,” said Lexie. “It comes from my mother, but then I developed my own personal style through accessories. Friends would ask me where I got my (1980s) collection and then asked if I could help them find some pieces. I had the idea for a couple of years, and I rolled it out in April. I like 14K and 18K gold – with diamonds and gems. It’s cool to have actual pieces from the 1980s, and it’s nice to have something you can wear every day and not just save for a special occasion.”

Not all the pieces from her Classic Collection are in the store. She has just released her fourth collection, which is going to bring back more stones.

Click on photo for a larger image

Toni + Cholë Goutal Jewelry

Nicolette has been living in Paris for five years studying and working in the luxury fashion industry. She brings touches of her Parisienne life to the boutique, sourcing vintage garments and décor from her extensive sojourns throughout Europe. She is currently working on a capsule collection of clothing for Arrow&Branch Home.

One of the fine jewelry lines the shop offers, Chapter Six Jewelry, is a sustainable brand with a mission to give back. They use recycled gold, CVD diamond and lab grown gemstones.

Practicing the ultimate in recycling, Seanne created shark tooth pendants using shark teeth that her son Steven collected on an island off of Charleston.

Click on photo for a larger image

Lexie wearing one of the Toni + Cholë Goutal crescent moon necklaces

One of Lexie’s friends has an antique fine jewelry line of celestial necklaces and love token rings – Toni + Cholë Goutal. According to Seanne, the love token rings were very popular in the early 1900s. “People are starting to discover them,” she said.

Shoppers will also find rare items such as handmade silk-blended pillow covers from a Paris show, silk totes made in Turkey and petrified wood stools from Brazil.

They also carry a line of Arrow&Branch candles with two signature fragrances. Ecologically friendly French Girl botanicals, out of the Pacific Northwest, are featured along with other skin care products.

Nicolette and Lexie’s friend of many years, Vy Nguyen is the founder of Lolli Swim. She more recently started Sunshine Brands, and the shop carries their Paradise Club (CBD-infused skin care line) and her Hello Goldie (organic CBD-infused botanical teas).

Everyday elegance

Arrow&Branch has a nice supply of vintage barware. “It’s like a trip down memory lane for some people who come in,” Seanne said. “Then it’s fun for them to pull out their vintage pieces and use them. It’s about mixing the old and the new.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Pillows made from Hermes scarves

It’s a perfect mix of old and new. Exquisite Hermes scarves from Paris are made into pillows and are also framed. A prime example of elegance that can be used and appreciated every day.

To search for merchandise, Seanne goes to a few markets, but not just to bring home “stuff.” “I purchase what I enjoy,” she said. “It was a new project, since I’ve never been in retail. With the difficulties in traveling and the supply chain, lately we’ve been heavier into vintage.”

Arrow&Branch - what’s in a name

Although they are two separate entities, the home shop and the winery do share the same name, which has an unusual origin.

Steve is a professional numismatist who specializes in the finest quality, historically significant, rare U.S. coins, and is the founder of Rare Coin Wholesalers. It maintains the largest active United States Rare Coin Inventory in the world. Contursi was inspired to name the vineyard and wine brand as a reference to an historic, multi-million-dollar gold coin he owned at the time. The 1787-dated Brasher Doubloon, created by goldsmith Ephraim Brasher, a New York City neighbor of George Washington, depicts an eagle clutching arrows in one talon and an olive branch in the other.

Click on photo for a larger image

Vintage barware

As described by Seanne, Arrow&Branch is inspired by a casually elegant California lifestyle along with many travels. “To us, this style is all about family, farm-to-table meals, loads of entertaining, an effortlessly chic wardrobe, thoughtful gifting and mixing new with vintage. At Arrow&Branch Home, these key concepts are at the heart of the boutique.”

Arrow&Branch Home and Lifestyle is located at 867 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.arrowandbranch.com, or call 949.464.4353.

Follow them on Instagram @arrowandbranchhome.

For more on Chat Noir, go to www.chatnoirjewels.com.

For more on Nicolette’s vintage fashions, go to www.learchivesparis.com.

For information on the Arrow&Branch Winery, go to www.arrowandbranch.com.