 Volume 13, Issue 98  |  December 7, 2021

You’re gonna need a bigger boat 120721

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat”

Chief Brody, Jaws (1975)

Your're gonna paddleboarder over sunfish

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Rich German

Rich German, founder of Our Epic Ocean, took this epic photo of paddleboarder Matt Wheaton, mouth agape, as an enormous ocean sunfish, also commonly known as a mola, swims directly under his board just off the coast. The mola species is the heaviest known bony fish in the world, typically weighing between 550 and 4,500 lbs.

 

