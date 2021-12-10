NewLeftHeader

 December 10, 2021

Dennis' Tidbits

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

A weatherman in the making

Dennis 5On this date, December 10, 1978, Laguna recorded its second lowest minimum temp on record with a low of 26 degrees in town and 22 out in the canyon. The only time it was colder than that was in early January 1949 with 24 in town with an unofficial 19 degrees out in the canyon. Several low temp records were set during that burly winter of 1948-49 when it actually snowed here in town with the 1.5 inches of the white stuff not fully melting until the next day. 

The winter of 1948-49 was Laguna’s coldest winter and the winter of 1978-79 was our second coldest. That same day on 12-10-78 downtown L.A. registered its second coldest temp ever with a low of 30, second only to their all-time record low of 28, also set in early January 1949. 

After that eventful trip to the Grand Canyon for four days, we were back home at my birthplace in Hollywood. I’m sure I was driving my folks to the brink as I was peppering them with all kinds of questions about thunderstorms like, “Why don’t we have storms in Hollywood like they do in Arizona?” Stuff like that. How do you explain to a 5 year old the dynamics of storm development? So, they bought me a children’s book on a guide to weather with all kinds of illustrations. I already knew how to read, so that helped. 

Literally, dozens of books on climate would soon follow, and by the time I was about 10, my personal collection of sciences had grown to more than 100 books on stuff like climate, severe weather, blizzards, constellations in the sky, floods, droughts, you name it. Was I locked in or what? 

As you might guess by now, science was my very favorite subject all through grade school, middle school and high school. I knew early on that I wanted to hang out and eventually work with the Big Boys at the National Weather Service, later on called the NOAA, (The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), but I knew I was required to spend at least six years attending a college or university to obtain at least a master’s degree in Earth Sciences.

I graduated from high school in June 1965, and only weeks later, I turned 18 on August 3. That’s when Uncle Sam wanted a piece of me, as the draft was now a reality due to the escalating war in Southeast Asia. 

That’s when my pop sat me down for a long pep talk, saying, “I don’t want to lose my only son to a stupid senseless war like Vietnam, but there is hope here. Why don’t you enlist in the Navy or Air Force where you’ll have a much better chance of not being drafted into the Army and being shipped off to Southeast Asia where you could end up in a trench or something like that. However, in the Navy or Air Force, you might get stationed somewhere here in the states or someplace like Germany, far away from any combat zone. There’s no way out of this mess, son, so try and choose the lesser of two evils, so to speak. You’d be stationed in a much better environment while still serving your country, and when you’re done serving your four years or whatever, then decide to pursue your weather training in college. Uncle Sam will flip the bill and you’ll have lifelong medical coverage from the V.A., so it’s entirely up to you, son.” 

I enlisted in the USAF the very next day, which declared me exempt from the draft. I was to become property of the USAF. A very wise man, my pop. More on that in next Tuesday’s edition of Stu News Laguna

Have a safe and healthy weekend, ALOHA!

 

