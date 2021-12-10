NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

52.5°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 99  |  December 10, 2021

Happy Holidays…from Hospitality Night 121021

Happy Holidays…from Hospitality Night

Photos by Scott Brashier

happy holidays police escort

Click on photo for a larger image

Santa makes an entrance on Hospitality Night with police escort

happy holidays tree

Click on photo for a larger image

The lighting of the tree kicks off the holiday season

happy holidays dick metz

Click on photo for a larger image

Surf legend Dick Metz (in center) and friends 

happy holidays santa and girl

Click on photo for a larger image

Visions of sugar plums danced in her head. Santa Claus at the Promenade. 

Happy holidays joliet band

Click on photo for a larger image

Tom Joliet (in center) with his Ukulele Band 

happy holidays four ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Out on the town dressed in holiday clothes 

For more photos by Scott Brashier, go to the slideshow below:

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.