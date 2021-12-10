NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 99  |  December 10, 2021

The Plant Man: White Christmas, a secret muse 121021

The Plant Man: White Christmas, a secret muse 

By Steve Kawaratani

“The sun is shining, the grass is green.” – Irving Berlin

Letter Kawaratani 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

Growing up as a ‘50s child in Laguna, I don’t recollect that “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” crossed my mind much during the holidays. I do reminisce about my father, Pete, doing his best version of Bing Crosby’s crooning, inspired by the 1954 movie named after the song. When dad sang “White Christmas,” “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” took on a special meaning.

The Plant Man sunset palms

Click on photo for a larger image

A memorable sunset silhouettes palms

The reveal here is that I understand today that the song was written from a SoCal perspective I have always appreciated – our December weather is temperate and “The orange and palm trees sway.” Yep, just how I like it, no frozen, naked trees or wearing multiple layers of clothing outdoors unless I choose to do so.

The Plant Man orange tree

Click on photo for a larger image

This orange tree thrives in the winter in our temperate climate

This week’s storms that scattered our patio with leaves were symbolic. It is the harbinger that I must loiter, unwind and defrost in the garden; besides, raking is good for one’s abs.

Gardening allows for personal expression and shelter from the vagaries of life year-round. I plan to not only enjoy my garden throughout the holidays, but to create more time for gardening this coming year. Both the garden and I deserve it.

The Plant Man daffodils

Click on photo for a larger image

Plant daffodil bulbs now for Spring blooms

Reviewing my final garden list for the year, there are still shrubs to be pruned, trees laced and bulbs planted. The sprinklers will remain off for now and I will dream of more rain. Mainly, I will enjoy being outdoors with Catharine and Loki.

Dad was right – the older we get, the more we treasure our family and friends.

I am grateful and fortunate to live and work in Laguna; our town’s resiliency and togetherness during challenging times has reinforced my sense of community. Meanwhile, I may muse of a White Christmas while nobody’s looking. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

