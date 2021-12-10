NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 99  |  December 10, 2021

The Wishing Tree 121021

The Wishing Tree

On Friday, Dec. 3, the night was magical at the Public Library Fairy Garden, where more than 400 passersby placed their wishes on the Wishing Tree during Hospitality Night.

The Wishing Tree with wishes

Photos courtesy of Jessica deStefano

The Wishing Tree filled with special wishes

Nadya Hickman, Laguna Beach Public Library district manager, joined the magical garden team to offer the Wishing Tree on Hospitality Night, asking people to make a wish for the world on one side of the tag and another for themselves on the other side to hang on the tree. 

The Fairy Garden was started seven years ago by Jessica deStefano, a Friends of the Laguna Beach Library board member. This is the first year she formed a team to create The Wishing Tree celebration on Hospitality Night.

The Wishing Tree two girls

Two girls reading a wish on the Wishing Tree

The public is invited to stop by the Fairy Garden and read the many wonderful wishes hanging on the Wishing Tree. With the weather cooperating, wishes will be hanging on the tree until Christmas.

If you would like to make a wish, just pick up a tag at the library front desk, fill it out with your wish for the world and one for yourself and hang it on the tree. It is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

The Wishing tree two lady fairies

(L-R) Simone Adams, a member of the magical garden team with Nadya Hickman, Laguna Beach Public Library district manager

The Wishing Tree I wish for a bunny

Click on photo for a larger image

One of the many inspirational wishes

The Wishing Tree I wish for a good peace

Click on photo for a larger image

Litzy’s wish for peace

The Wishing Tree fairy at tree

Ellis Adams, a high school student, is among the volunteers on the magical garden team

The Wishing Tree fairy team

Click on photo for a larger image

The Fairy Garden Team (L-R) Kim Shields, Imogen Wodtke, Jessica deStefano, Ellis Adams, Simone Adams and Ingrid Otteson

 

