The Poetics of Space FP 121021

“The Poetics of Space”: A conversation at the intersection of art and architecture

By MARRIE STONE

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

When Jacques Garnier and Anders Lasater met nearly 15 years ago, it may have been admiration at first sight. The two shared a love of architecture and spoke a common artistic language. Lasater, a local residential and commercial architect, had just returned from Cuba and was anxious to have a critical eye look over the photographs he made there. By that time, Garnier had been photographing buildings for several years. Drawn to both iconic structures that exuded beauty, as well as abandoned and desolate spaces, Garnier had made a practice of studying a building’s elements and homing in on its essence.

The two spent a few hours dissecting Lasater’s photos and discussing what worked and why. Lasater accompanied Garnier on photoshoots around the El Toro Marine Base and other locations, trying to mimic Garnier’s gift for composition. “Of course, that’s impossible as Jacques has a very unique point of view and always seemed to capture something I couldn’t recognize myself,” said Lasater. “That’s his genius.”

This past Saturday evening, Garnier and Lasater shared a stage at the Laguna Art Museum to talk about art, architecture, creativity and inspiration. I had the honor of moderating their discussion. In the process, I learned a great deal about the varied ways two artistic minds approach creative problems. Genre (whether it’s photography, architecture, music, dance, painting, or any other artistic expression) dictates form. But there are striking similarities when discussing approaches to creativity in general.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

(L-R) Photographer Jacques Garnier and architect Anders Lasater met on stage at the Laguna Art Museum to talk about the “Poetics of Space”

Accessing the artistic mind isn’t easy. The imagination is inherently personal and often mysterious even to artists themselves. But once the conversation started, ideas and insights began to flow.

Though architects are slaves to a series of demands (including client needs, site restrictions, budget constraints and city approvals), and photographers are largely restricted only by their own imaginations and the cameras in their hands, the overlap between how these two men approached the creative process was uncanny.

Below are five takeaways from the discussion. But first, a brief introduction to the men behind the ideas and the exhibition that inspired their conversation.

Fine arts photographer Jacques Garnier

Garnier didn’t get serious about fine arts photography until he turned 50. Only a few months later, he was offered his first gallery show. A former poet with a master’s degree in French literature, Garnier never thought of himself as an artist, though he’d always been an avid admirer and collector. He hung around museums, studying art for decades, honing his eye. “I’m good at framing things,” Garnier said. “My strength is my eye for framing the composition.”

Garnier trained with local masters including Mark Chamberlain, Jerry Burchfield, Clayton Spada and other notable photographers. A team of six created “The Great Picture” (the largest photograph ever made at more than 31 feet high and 107 feet wide) at an abandoned southern California jet hanger at the former Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in 2006.

Garnier’s work has been featured in more than 100 national and international exhibitions including the Los Angeles County Museum, the Smithsonian Institution, Otis College of Art and Design, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the Laguna Art Museum.

While his earlier work highlighted urban decay and the industrial American landscape, Garnier’s recent collections embrace abstraction and negative space, giving the eye places to rest and meditate.

His most recent collection, Hymns to the Silence, will be on display through January 2022 at the Laguna Art Museum.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Photographer Jacques Garnier talking about his collection “Hymns to the Silence,” on display at the Laguna Art Museum through next month.

Commercial and residential architect Anders Lasater

Lasater knew he wanted to be an architect by the time he turned 10. “Either that or a heavy metal drummer,” he said. Music remains a passion. He plays bass in his band, Thunderhose, and still loves drumming. But by the 1990s, Lasater committed to architecture and began working for some of the best architects in Orange County.

After completing two degrees in architecture and design theory, he opened his own firm in 2005 with a focus on innovative designs for residential, retail, restaurant and hotel projects.

Lasater taught architectural design for two years at Cal Poly Pomona and continues to guest lecture at several universities throughout Southern California. His modern designs are known for their unique mastery over space, proportion, light and material that create transformative living experiences for his clients.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Architect Anders Lasater lent his expertise in architecture and design to the discussion on creativity and artistry

“Hymns to the Silence”: an introduction

Garnier had been exploring abstract photography for several years before he conceived of Hymns to the Silence. His LA Remembered series captured several iconic structures around Los Angeles, including the Capitol Records building, Union Station, the Theme Building at LAX and others. Garnier isolated the recognizable elements of each building and floated them in negative space, memorializing the nostalgic bits and eliminating the surrounding clutter.

Hymns to the Silence retains Garnier’s instinct toward abstraction but shifts the focus from a sentimental homage to a meditative trance. Most of these buildings are unrecognizable, even to those familiar with the structures, because he isolates individual elements rather than photographing them in their whole. Pieces of the Taj Mahal Medical Center in Laguna Hills, the Broad Museum, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and several structures set on university campuses throughout Southern California appear in the collection. But Garnier focuses as much on the negative space surrounding the buildings as the buildings themselves. The effect is ethereal and poetic. As he explores the Japanese concepts of ma (literally meaning gap, space or pause) and wabi sabi (an aesthetic that embraces transience and imperfection), what’s not portrayed is as important as what appears.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jacques Garnier

The Broad Museum in Los Angeles provided inspiration for the “Hymns to the Silence” series

The 25 photographs on display in the upper-level Thomas T. and Elizabeth C. Tierney Gallery of the Laguna Art Museum represent only about 40 percent of the total collection.

“The first building I shot for the series is the Taj Mahal Medical Center in Laguna Hills. It’s an ugly medical building, but I was intrigued by some of the shapes. After driving by several times, I decided I had to shoot some images. I got home and didn’t know what to do with them. I knew there was something there, but it hadn’t evolved yet. It took many months. Then I started shooting more buildings in their totality, or sides of buildings. As I got further into the work, it got more and more abstract.”

What happened in the months between Garnier first noticing that ugly building to the collection of images that now hang in a museum? The process sounds mysterious, but Garnier and Lasater broke it down. Here are a few creative insights that emerged from the conversation.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jacques Garnier

The Taj Mahal Medical Center in Laguna Hills originally inspired the collection

Limitations are essential to creativity

The biggest observation both men shared was the importance of imposing limitations on the creative process. Regardless of the genre or project, creativity thrives on restrictions. Time constraints, deadlines, word counts, color or material considerations, it doesn’t matter. Constraints are artists’ friends. Like the rudder of a boat, Lasater observed, our minds need something to push against. Both artists agreed that unbound freedom leads to creative paralysis.

“Architecture is always in response,” said Lasater. “It’s in response to a set of parameters we’re given. Whether the parameters are the clients’ budget, the site of the building, the orientation of the site, the size of the property. All these limitations inform the outline of how we’re able to respond. If I don’t have those kinds of limitations, I get scared. I find limitations to be the greatest aid to creativity.”

Lasater likened restrictive creativity to the game of chess. A chess board contains 64 squares and 32 pieces that move in determined ways. And yet, within that structure, an infinite number of beautifully crafted games can be played. “Architecture – and I believe art – also need to be the result of exquisite restrictions,” Lasater said. “You have to find those restrictions, whether you impose them on yourself or – in architecture – by designing buildings in response to something.”

Garnier pointed to Shakespeare’s limitation around writing in iambic pentameter, presumably a challenge he imposed on himself. “My challenges are all self-imposed, as well,” said Garnier. “I don’t have clients to please. I don’t have budgets to deal with. It all comes down to what I’m trying to say and what I envision this project to be.”

“My favorite book about architecture isn’t about architecture at all,” added Lasater. “It’s a book by Russian composer Igor Stravinsky, The Poetics of Music in the Form of Six Lessons. By imposing a set of restrictions on himself, by establishing rules whereby he did his composing, Stravinsky constrained his ability to make superfluous decisions and found himself arriving at just the right decision.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Garnier and Lasater responded to a series of questions from moderator Marrie Stone, as well as the audience

Immerse yourself in things that interest you for inspiration

Even with restrictions in place, creative blocks happen for every artist. “Before coming up with the idea for a new series, I stare into the void for a long time,” said Garnier. “All my insecurities arrive. I worry I won’t be able to produce something great again. I deal with it by reading about anything that interests me. I read about abstract expressionist art, or biographies of musicians, or whatever. In mining those interests, I usually find something that clicks and makes me want to go to the next level.”

Exorcise your demons

Even as ideas arrive, not all of them will work. And yet, it’s often easy for artists to become wedded to poor or impractical designs too early in the process. That often leads to disaster down the road.

“Sometimes you have to exorcise your demons,” said Lasater. “By that I mean you have to embrace that preconceived idea before letting it go. If you keep it bottled up, it will start to squeeze its way through to places you don’t want it. That will happen even if you feel like you’re controlling it.”

Lasater said this is a problem often discussed with architecture students. “I tell them, ‘I know you want to do this and you think it’s a good idea. But if it doesn’t support your main theme or concept, you can’t do it. So try it. Get it out. Then let’s erase it and move on.’ Preconceptions are wonderful tools. Let them be birthed and then let them go.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

A crowd of more than 50 guests turned out for “The Poetics of Space” at the Laguna Art Museum last Saturday evening

Find a unifying principle to define the work

Both Lasater and Garnier agreed that every piece of work – and every collection as a whole – should revolve around a centralized theme.

“My goal is to always at least find one clear idea,” said Lasater. “If you can find two, great. But that one idea should ring throughout the house. Like ripples in a pond, it will influence the other parts of the building. You’ll create an object that will be beautiful to look at and offer opportunities for those transcendent moments of delight. That’s what I strive to create for my clients.”

Lasater used Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony as an example. The distinctive four-note pattern (short-short-short-long) reverberates throughout the piece in both obvious and subtle ways. “That motif is the idea of the entire symphony. In every movement, that same rhythm is repeated again, and again, and again. Sometimes it’s subtle, but it’s always there. It’s supporting all these other movements in the piece.” Like Beethoven, Lasater said, each response in architecture and design should be based on a central thought. “If you can capture that, it will be a building worth coming back to for decades.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Several audience members engaged Garnier and Lasater in questions

Exploit good ideas more than once

There are a finite number of great ideas in every genre. The artist’s job is often simply to riff on basic principle and bring new energy to old ideas.

“You can use the same idea twice,” said Lasater. “If it’s a good idea, for God’s sakes use it. Good ideas are good ideas.”

Lasater pointed to the classic narrative structure of the hero’s journey in literature and film. “There are 12 basic stages to that arc,” Lasater said. “The hero leaves his position and goes down this classic journey. You can see it from Star Wars to Harry Potter. The writers move him through a series of motions. That’s a great idea. It shows up in almost every single movie that’s ever been made. Why? Because it’s a great idea.”

Lasater also pointed to architect Louis Kahn. “His great idea was monumentality,” he said. “Kahn incorporates a counterpoint of the individual against the building’s very large mass. In that dialogue, there is fragility. Fragility becomes a powerful idea. It resounds in every one of Kahn’s buildings because it’s a good idea.”

Though Harry Potter and Star Wars utilize the same central principle, no one would confuse the two films. “We don’t let clients know they’re getting recycled ideas,” Lasater said. “You churn the idea through different filters, so the results always feel fresh. Remember all those restrictions we talked about – the site, the budget, the client, the view. Those are the filters through which this great idea will pass, so the buildings will look very different in the end. But it’s still the same central idea.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

(L-R) Jacques Garnier, Marrie Stone and Anders Lasater pose after the event with an image Garnier created in response to one of Lasater’s designs

Both Garnier and Lasater agreed, above all else, it’s an emotional response they try to elicit in their audience. “Thinking about architecture in a sensual way helps me understand I’m not creating objects. Instead, I’m creating moments. I’m creating opportunities for people to have an experience of sensual transcendence,” Lasater said. “That’s always a goal for me. I want the users of my buildings – at some point – to discover that beautiful aesthetic arrest. They should experience a physical arousal in their bodies.”

That’s what drew Lasater to Garnier’s work. “You’re able to see a building, abstract it away from all the noise, and leave the moment,” Lasater told Garnier. “You give the viewer a place to invest themselves and have that kind of sensuous experience.”

“Some people say pictures are worth 1,000 words, suggesting that most photographs are narratives of some kind,” Garnier said. “I’m not trying to tell a story. I’m trying to create an emotional response, or a place where someone can have an emotional response.”

Photojournalist Don McCullin said, “Photography for me is not looking, it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.” Lasater would likely say something similar about his architectural designs.

That’s the power of conversations across genres and disciplines. It’s common for artists to believe they’re working in isolation, grappling with unique problems, caught in solitary conundrums. Photographers often seek out other photographers, writers other writers, painters turn to other painters for inspiration and answers. By stirring up the dialogue and searching for solutions outside our own fields, artists might discover new ways of looking at old problems. Creative minds have more in common than it might seem on the surface. As this conversation taught me, all you have to do is ask.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jacques Garnier

“Infinitum” – an image of York Hall at UCSD – is part of the “Hymns to the Silence” collection, on display at the Laguna Art Museum

Hymns to the Silence is currently on display at the Laguna Art Museum. For more information, visit their website at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.