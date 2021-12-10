NewLeftHeader

Robin Hood and Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto offers rollicking good time at Playhouse

By DIANNE RUSSELL

In the UK, a Pantomime, or “Panto” as it is usually affectionately called, is a form of interactive theater, performed around the Christmas season as entertainment for the entire family. Many of the stories are based on popular, even if slightly skewed, fairy tales. 

The world premiere of Robin Hood and Maid Marion: A Holiday Panto is the sixth Panto presented at Laguna Playhouse by Bonnie Lythgoe Production – benefitting GiveKidsPanto. If the spirited reaction on opening weekend was any indication, this production is a solid hit.

On Sunday afternoon, an audience – around half of them children – was captivated by this off-kilter version of Robin Hood and Maid Marion. Children love to see their favorite stories and characters played out on the stage (or in movies), and they particularly enjoyed the physical comedy and these over-the-top characters. Encouraged to shout and participate by “booing” at the Sheriff of Nottingham and cheering on Robin Hood, the audience members boisterously cooperated.

Audience participation is probably the most important part of British Pantomime tradition. In their enthusiasm to join in, even the most serious and mature members of the audience suddenly lost their inhibitions. It’s not unusual to hear prim and proper older folks yelling at the top of their lungs – as many did with loud “boos” each time the Sheriff of Nottingham came on stage. 

An exuberant 9-year-old girl sitting behind us had no quibbles about expressing her opinion – for example when Will, the soothsayer, predicted that in the future, we will discover the world isn’t flat, but round. Her high volume and confident response was, “We already knew that.” The audience loved it. 

Although Panto is guaranteed to give the whole family a chuckle, some of the lines – especially those of the Sheriff of Nottingham – undoubtedly went over the children’s heads. The adults certainly got enough innuendo and double entendre of the “nudge-nudge, wink-wink” variety to keep them rolling in the aisles. To the uninitiated, however, the humor, insane plot and the characters may leave one absolutely flummoxed as to what on earth is going on. It is difficult to describe in words what Panto is all about.

Origins of Panto

The origins of Pantomime date back to the Middle Ages. Panto blends the traditions of the Italian Commedia dell Arte with British “Old Time” Music Hall. “Commedia dell Arte” was traveling street entertainment, which came from Italy in the 16th century. It was a very energetic type of theater that used dance, music, tumbling, acrobatics and slapstick comedy. The troupes performed in fairs and market places and often were made up of family members who would inherit their characters, costumes, masks and stories from their parents or grandparents.

Welcome to the ‘70s, the 1170s

The setting for Robin Hood and Maid Marion was right smack in the middle of the Middle Ages, so one might ask, “How does disco music fit into the 1170s?” The answer is “like gangbusters.” The adventures of Robin, his merry men and their adversary the Sheriff of Nottingham (and the love story of Robin and Marion) seem the perfect story to set to the music of the 1970s. 

The show was packed with favorite songs from the Bee Gees (“More Than a Woman” and “If I Can’t Have You”) and the Pointer Sisters (“I’m So Excited”). Tunes like “Le Freak” and “Disco Inferno” seemed strangely relevant in the 1170s. And who will deny that disco dancing in tights works in any century?

The cast of characters

Written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe and choreographed by Mason Trueblood, the play runs through December 29. The cast members boldly embodied their characters to the delight of all in attendance.

The cast of characters: Michael James Ryan, with his boyish good looks and dreamy singing voice, was the perfect Robin Hood. Along with a lovely voice, Sohm Kapila possessed the beauty and spunk of Maid Marion. Andrew Lynford took a wickedly playful Sheriff of Nottingham to a new level of raunchiness. Will Scarlett, the soothsayer, played by Jared Machado exuded humor and charm as he foretold such things as social media.

Tyler Shilstone as Little John and Danie Kim as Friar Tuck added just the right touch to their well-known characters. 

Jo Osmond, sporting wings and rolling in on Heelys, as the Sherwood Sprite – was a delight to see every time she came onstage.

James Velasco, Donte Essien, Bryce Moyer, Jordyn Waldo, Annika Alejo and Arielle Dettmer rounded out the cast and each shone in his/her own way. Seamlessly, they took on different roles in the ensemble.

The setting and costumes were befitting of this beloved folktale. The lighting, music and sound added just the right atmosphere to the production.

A fairy-tale ending

Just before the show ended, the audience joined in a sing-along. Then four children in the audience (one of them the outspoken 9-year-old girl), who received gold tickets, came up onstage for the last chorus. That was followed by a magical wedding, worthy of any fairy tale. 

However, one must come to the production to fully experience the unleashed merriment of a Panto. If you need some fun and old-fashioned belly laughs, don’t miss it. 

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 

For tickets, dates, times, full biographies of the marvelous cast and Playhouse schedule, go to www.lagunaplayhouse.com or call 949.497.2787.

 

