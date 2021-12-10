Pickleball at Alta evolves, subcommittee forms 121021

Pickleball at Alta evolves, subcommittee forms; project updates for Moulton Meadows, Riddle Field

By SARA HALL

The Recreation Committee had a varied agenda this week, covering some important local issues, including pickleball rules on the new courts at Alta Laguna Park and project updates at Moulton Meadows and Riddle Field.

Committee members approved some slightly altered rules for the new pickleball courts at Alta Laguna Park, keeping them temporary as they form a subcommittee to study court usage at the park and possible regulations.

The committee voted unanimously on Monday (Dec. 6) in support of staff’s recommended temporary rules for the pickleball courts, with the added change that Thursday is included in the dedicated open play hours (instead of Friday) because that better reflects the current usage.

Dedicated courts were recently added at Alta Laguna after demand for the increasingly popular sport resulted in numerous requests from local residents.

The Recreation Committee and City Council approved a pilot pickleball program which was implemented at Alta Laguna Park in 2018 and included two multi-use pickleball courts on one tennis court.

On July 12, the committee unanimously approved converting the previous temporary courts into permanent courts to maximize usage. At the time, they voted to have the hours and rules consistent with the dedicated open play for pickleball at Lang Park. Council also unanimously approved the plan on July 27.

The courts turned out really nice, said Senior Recreation Supervisor Alexis Braun.

The question now is about court rules and hours, Braun explained, specifically about what days and times should be allotted for open play and dedicated pickleball play on the three permanent courts. They’ve tried a few different variations so far, but staff asked the committee for more direction on permanent regulations.

Committee member Roger Kempler thanked the committee, contractor and city staff for their combined “fantastic” work on the courts.

“You could really point to this as a significant accomplishment from our committee for this year that really also recognizes the growing aspect of the sport,” Kempler said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pickleball players on the courts at Alta Laguna Park

Kempler recommended restoring the Thursday open play and the creation of a subcommittee to review the rules without bogging down the entire committee.

“I think the rules are going to have to evolve as more people come,” Kempler said.

They could also review the rules for the pickleball courts at Lang Park, he suggested.

“The culture at Alta…is different than the culture at Lang,” he noted. “There are just different things going on.”

A subcommittee could periodically review the rules to see if they need to be tweaked as the use changes, he said. While there might not be as many people at Alta as at Lang right now, that will likely change, Kempler pointed out, as both the sport and usage of the courts grow.

“You could really get lost in the weeds here,” he said. “There’s a lot of wrinkles and nuances to both Alta and Lang.”

Local pickleball player Claudia Redfern said she went to Alta on Saturday and all five courts were being used.

Some people only wanted to play to seven, not the typical regulation score of 11 (which is what’s currently posted), Redfern noted, and some people stayed on the court for longer than the two-game max allowed during open play. Redfern suggested that the rules and signage be better identified and easier to read.

There are a lot of details to consider, agreed Committee Chair Michele Hall, so a subcommittee is the best way to approach it. Hall and other committee members agreed that Redfern and possibly local pickleball instructor Marc Freije could provide input for the subcommittee to consider.

None of the committee members were ready to vote on a seven-day open play schedule or any permanent rules until they gathered more data.

The more input, the better, Recreation Committee member Cathleen Greiner said.

“It will be a more informative and, therefore, sustainable decision,” she said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Pickleball courts at Alta Laguna Park

They also need to consider and plan for the deepening, long-term interest and the aim to comply with national standards, Greiner said.

“This is our opportunity to put some of those structural pieces in play,” Greiner said. “To start planning for long-term sustainability, I think that that is in our future, so let’s start putting the foundation in place.”

Pickleball has become increasingly popular not just in Laguna Beach, but across the country, over the last few years.

In their 2020 Pickleball Participant Report (which includes data through 2019), the Sports & Fitness Industry Association reported pickleball currently had 3.46 million players in the U.S. About 1.3 million of those players are “core” players who play eight or more times a year.

According to the USA Pickleball Association, the national governing body for the sport, the Average Annual Growth Rate for all players from 2016-2019 was 7.2%, for a total growth rate of 23% over three years.

The subcommittee, comprised of Kempler and fellow committee member Karl Dumas, will likely return around March to present its findings.

There was also some general discussion about the possibility of a community pickleball association, although they were unsure if it would report to the committee or be overseen by the city since the courts are open to the public (and the association couldn’t be a private group or club).

They want to adhere to national standards, Hall said, so Laguna Beach doesn’t come off as a “maverick association that’s shooting from the hip and changing the rules as we go along.” Having a concrete set of rules that they can point to, with bylaws and policies, could be helpful, she noted.

Ultimately, committee members agree that the three Alta Laguna permanent pickleball courts are dedicated to group open play on Monday, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Games are played to a score of 11.

Pickleball court #3 will be dedicated for open play to beginner players on Mondays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

When the courts are not being used for dedicated group open play, players may use the courts on a first come first served basis for one hour only. If no one is waiting, players may extend the time until another group shows up.

The courts do not open for play until 8 a.m. and close at dusk. Courts may be closed for cleaning on Monday mornings.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Residents requested shade for seating near the play area at Moulton Meadows Park

Also on Monday, the committee heard updates about renovation projects planned for Moulton Meadows and Riddle Field.

At their September 13 meeting, the committee unanimously agreed to move forward with several specific requests from residents for improvements (bathroom doors, shading and stroller/curb access) at Moulton Meadows Park, and, in another discussion, directed staff on what they’d like to see (historical emphasis and baseball themed) for the new play structure at Riddle Field.

Arch Beach Heights mom Roxanne Safa presented the community requests at the September meeting for family-friendly improvements at Moulton Meadows Park. She included a petition with more than 230 signatures in support of the requests. Her most urgent request was for doors to be installed in the bathrooms at the park, or something in the interim for privacy and safety.

Contractors are currently looking at relocating the plumbing in the restrooms at Moulton, Braun confirmed, and once that is finished, they can change the fixtures and install doors.

During her presentation, Safa also asked for shade over the seating by both the playground and soccer field, as well as covering the swings, and a stroller-friendly entry at the crosswalk that enters to the playground and add a “no parking” sign.

As part of the overall park plan, the shade structure and benches will be reviewed at the mid-year budget cycle, Braun said. The crosswalk project is working its way through the Parking, Traffic and Circulation Committee, she noted.

Another feature of the overall project, the Moulton Meadows dog area, is slated to go before the Planning Commission in January.

Costs of construction and materials have increased quite a bit since the project started so it may take a bit longer than originally anticipated, Braun said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current play structure at Riddle Field

The new play structure at Riddle Field, has been a long time in the works. Funding is already allocated for the project and the previous Recreation Committee approved the concept in 2017.

In September, city staff shared the rendering presented in 2017, but noted features have been added or changed since then.

They are considering a few different play areas that would include a slide, rope climbing area, swings for big and small children (with belt), and a mini bridge. Staff is also looking at including an activity panel, which would provide an activity for children in wheelchairs or other special needs.

At this week’s meeting, Braun confirmed that the contractor started the renovation project at Riddle Field last week. Some of the maintenance projects that were previously discussed will happen in January. The bleachers will likely be replaced in February.

Staff is also getting another quote for the playground structure, she added. Once they have a few proposals, they can compare them in more detail.

Following up on committee members’ previous requests for a baseball theme on the play structure and a storyboard or signage noting the field’s history, Braun read a draft of a possible plaque that Kempler wrote up.

Final wording will be worked out down the road, Braun emphasized, but the general idea will mention: Jack Norworth, best known for co-authoring the iconic anthem “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” who started the LB Little League in 1952 (oldest in Orange County) and lived in Laguna Beach in the 1940s and 1950s; longtime Laguna resident and civil leader, Arnold Hano, who wrote “A Day in the Bleachers,” which has been continuously in print since 1955 and gives readers a fan’s firsthand account of the opening game of the 1954 World Series, centered around Willie Mays’ famous catch and throw; Major League Baseball player Damon Berryhill, who played at Riddle Field; and the park’s history, including when it was dedicated in 1963 to Mayor Jesse Riddle.

“These are significant things that have happened in the game of baseball by Lagunans,” Kempler said.

Kempler suggested adding a QR code to direct people to the city website for more history and information on the field.

Committee members were excited to hear the project update and were supportive of incorporating a plaque featuring the history of the park.

“I love the history,” said committee member Nia Evans. “I think it adds something really cool and unique.”