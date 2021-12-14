Fair Game 121421

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON





Listen up, the City needs your help

There’s a lot that goes into running a city such as Laguna Beach. Obviously, City staff is made up of a bunch of employees in a variety of different departments whose paychecks week in and week out depend on them working and getting things done for the residents.

Then, of course, we have our elected officials, including the Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem and three other council people.

But that, my friends, is only scratching the surface. Here is a list of other groups dependent on residents’ involvement: Design Review Board; Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee; Recreation Committee; Heritage Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; and View Restoration Committee.

They’re all vitally important.

So, with that being said, the City Council is now accepting applications to all of them. Interviews and appointments will be conducted virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at 5 p.m., by the Council. All applicants will be interviewed and may be contacted by Councilmembers prior to the interviews and appointments.

If you’re a Laguna Beach resident interested in serving, you may now obtain an application to begin the process from the City Clerk’s office or online on the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/. You have until Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to make your decision.

Remember, it’s hugely important!

Now, if you’re still paying attention and are thinking, “maybe this is something for me,” here’s a little synopsis of what’s available and what’s included.

There are two two-year terms on the Board of Adjustment/Design Review Board. Terms run April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2024. Those selected would be part of a five-member body, appointed by Council, “for the purpose of considering requests for variances from the zoning code.” These board members also serve on the City’s Design Review Board and are compensated $392 per month. I know, don’t spend it all in one place. Meetings are bi-monthly on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5 p.m.

Some of the areas of expertise needed for this above listed role would be an understanding of the building trade, architecture, historic preservation, landscaping, the planning process and even the real estate business.

Next up are four two-year terms on Parking, Traffic & Circulation Committee. Terms for this one also begin on April 1 2022 and go through March 31, 2024. This seven-member committee acts in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to parking, traffic, circulation, transit, the Parking Management Plan and traffic complaints. Meetings are held on the fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m.

This next one could be a fun one, with six two-year terms on the Recreation Committee. Same term time as those above, on a nine-member body. This group oversees efforts in the area of providing for the community’s recreation and park needs. Meeting are held the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m.

Then you have the Heritage Committee. This is for all those folks interested in historic preservation. The committee has two two-year terms available on a five-person body that serves in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to historic preservation and reviews applications for the City’s Historic Register. Meetings, third Monday at 6 p.m.

The Environmental Sustainability Committee gets into researching, reviewing, and advising the Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. Nine members make up this committee and three two-year terms are open. Meetings are the third Monday at 6 p.m.

And lastly, the View Restoration Committee. Two two-year terms are open to be part of a five-member committee that will adjudicate view claims submitted by property owners. The views are generally related to restoring pre-existing views that have been significantly impaired by vegetation. This group meets the second Wednesday at 5 p.m.

I hope you can see from all of these boards and commissions a lot of other groups join the decision-making process in order for the City to function as effectively as Laguna Beach does.

Once again, please think about getting involved.

• • •

Is it too soon to congratulate Sue Kempf on becoming our new mayor? I hope not…I know the votes are not until tonight, but here’s hoping she gets the requisite three votes. She’ll be great!

• • •

I have to be honest, I got home last evening just before dark following a day on the golf course. It was an attempt to get a little game in before the rains come.

Once I sat down and got comfortable, I read my emails from the day. One had come in from Brendan Manning, Laguna Beach’s Emergency Operations Coordinator.

Brendan sent a list of things I should have been doing rather than playing golf. Things like cleaning the gutters or trimming back the trees; maybe storing up on a few sandbags, just in case, or organizing a 72-hour emergency kit. All things to prepare for the “big” storm.

I hope you got them done.

In my case, I admit it, we’re not prepared. Water may overrun us…we may be cold and wet. The roof probably will leak, the gutters might flood and water levels may rise to come through the sliding glass doors.

But the good news is, I hit the ball pretty well yesterday…I just hope my family will understand.

Be safe…be dry.

• • •

Surf’s up! The new co-op group at Willbo in Laguna Beach is hosting a panel discussion this Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. in conjunction with a book signing for Jim Kempton’s Women On Waves – A Cultural History of Surfing From Ancient Goddesses and Hawaiian Queens to Malibu Movie Stars and Millennial Champions.

The speakers are a who’s who of Laguna legends, including 2X World Cup winner Jericho Poppler (who started the first women’s surf organization), NSSA Champion and Women’s Pro representative Alisa Schwarzstein and young local icon Leah Pakpour.

Willbo is located at 353 N. Coast Highway, on the west side of PCH, just up from the Museum of Art.