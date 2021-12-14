Art in Public Places FP 121421

“Art in Public Places” – Warriors United by Cheryl Ekstrom

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

Created by Laguna artist Cheryl Ekstrom, Warriors United is a three-piece, 10-foot high by 2 1/2-foot diameter bronze and steel pole sculpture, mounted on a three-foot diameter circular concrete pedestal. It depicts three figures, which represent protection and strength, facing outward. It was installed in 2013.

Click on photo for a larger image

“Warriors United” was installed in 2013 at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Acacia Drive

Warriors United was funded by the City of Laguna Beach, Art in Public Places.

“I’m honored to be selected for such a prestigious location where the Warriors can guard the entryway to our community,” said Ekstrom in 2012 when her design was chosen during the competition.

In Laguna Beach, Ekstrom is best known for her public art works. In 2012, in a much-anticipated contest for a high-profile public art award, Laguna Beach’s Arts Commission approved two sculptures of different styles by local sculptors to embellish a Broadway Street beautification project.

Ekstrom’s eight-foot-tall entry, Warriors United – a variation of her acclaimed Deer Warrior in Jahraus Park – stands sentry on Broadway, an entry that connects Laguna Canyon to downtown and the beach. Commissioners specified that Ekstrom monumentalize their height fully to the maximum of 10 feet.

Click on photo for a larger image

The warriors represent protection and strength

At the time, Ekstrom said, “I truly believe that Laguna Beach people are warriors. We have stood together and overcame hardship and adversity and still remained a cohesive community, ready to deploy for the common good.”

The three warriors occupy an asphalt spot re-landscaped and reconfigured for pedestrian safety by Robert Borthwick, of the Irvine design firm Borthwick, Guy and Bettenhausen, Inc.

Ekstrom also created Parallel Dance, a sculpture of two dragon-like creatures on the Montage resort grounds.

According to artland.com, Ekstrom’s creative work was primarily influenced by the 1960s. Art turned into a vehicle for ideologies and other agendas, with Pop and Minimalism appearing simultaneously as the most significant art movements of the decade.

Click on photo for a larger image

In Laguna, Ekstrom is known for her public art

Art in New York City embraced the culture of mass media and mass consumerism, with Artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and Tom Wesselmann getting inspired by television, comic strips, billboards and other products of the rise of capitalism for their artworks.

On the other side of the country, the West Coast in California, the first elements of what would be known as Conceptual art were blossoming. Minimalism established the crucial idea that art should exist in its own reality, and not try to mimic the physical world.

Sadly, Ekstrom passed away in 2015.

This is the 39th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here.

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.