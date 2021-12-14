Coastal Commission meets this week 121421

Coastal Commission meets this week, several Laguna Beach issues on the agenda

The California Coastal Commission will conduct a virtual December meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 17.

Several items, noted below, are on Wednesday’s agenda that will begin at 9 a.m. The webcast link to participate can be found here.

–A public hearing and action request by the City of Laguna Beach asking to amend the Implementation Plan of the certified LCP to comprehensively update the Downtown Specific Plan and to amend provisions, including minimum requirements for artists’ working and living units.

–An application from Emil Estafanous at 31893 Circle Drive, to remodel and add 337 sq. ft. of interior area, 68 sq. ft. of elevated decks and a new pedestrian entry feature to the 2,140 sq. ft., three-level single family home, and to add an air conditioning unit and landscaping to the blufftop lot.

A complete agenda of the three days of Coastal Commission action is available here.