Dennis’ Tidbits 121421

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

So blessed to be in Laguna

Sunday was a beauty. It was a clear, crisp, cool morning and nothing but bright sunshine was on tap for the remainder of that day. Surface visibilities were nearly unlimited as Catalina was in clear view, and you could even make out the outline of San Clemente Island which is almost 55 miles offshore.

We’re so blessed to live where we do! Oftentimes in my columns, you’ll see the boldfaced words – THAT’S WHY WE LIVE HERE! Before I forget, my thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims of those killer tornadoes, one of the worst outbreaks I’ve ever seen in my 60+ years in the weather biz. The death toll was almost 100 as of noon our time on Sunday.

Severe tornadoes of this magnitude are not supposed to happen this far north and especially at this time of year. Normally, December and January are the slowest months of the year for tornadoes as repeated intrusions of cold, dry, stable air from the northwest penetrate far to the south. Severe weather is restricted to places right along the Gulf Coast at Latitude 30 degrees north – which overtakes pools of warm, moist, unstable air flowing northward from the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

However, this time, a huge flood of air from the tropics sent daytime temps to record warm levels, reaching as far as Latitude 40 degrees north or more. It brought along with it high temps of 30 degrees warmer than normal, a recipe for disaster as this huge pool of moist tropical air went to war with the much colder drier air from the NW. One tornado was on the ground for over 230 miles and was a mile wide with winds up to 150 miles per hour. Once again, my condolences go out to everyone back there.

On a lighter note: By the time I was 12, I had amassed quite an arsenal of weather instruments to track daily weather and surf conditions. I owned two rain gauges, two barometers, a wet bulb-dry bulb thermometer, a sling psychrometer that measured dew points, a water temp thermometer and an anemometer that measured wind speed and direction.

I began keeping daily weather and ocean conditions in the summer of 1958 and continue doing that to this very day. I’ve got records of every swell we’ve had since then, measuring height in feet, swell direction and intervals of wave frequency in seconds.

In those early days, we didn’t yet have the leisure of satellite images or Doppler radar or stuff like that. All I knew was in the summer, incoming waves would generally approach the shore from the left (or the south) and during the winter, most waves came in from the right or NW.

By 1962, I knew that Rincon broke in the winter and Malibu shined in the summer. At first my daily records were pretty simple, just listing the air temp, water temp and what color flag was flying at the Main Beach Lifeguard HQ. More on that in Friday’s edition of Stu News Laguna.

For now, ALOHA!