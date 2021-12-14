NewLeftHeader

mist

58.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 100  |  December 14, 2021

Enter Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature 121421

Enter Laguna Art Museum’s Art & Nature Instagram Photo Contest

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) wants you to show how you immerse yourself in Art & Nature. Participate in their photo contest for a chance to win a Laguna Art Museum T-shirt.

Enter Laguna Art silhouettes

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Here’s how to enter:

–Follow LAM at @lagunaartmuseum.

–Post a photo of yourself experiencing Rebeca Mendez’s Any-Instant Whatever, now on view at LAM.

–Be sure to tag LAM at @lagunartmuseum and use #LAMPhotoContest.

–Tag a fellow art lover in your post.

Three lucky winners will be chosen to win a Laguna Art Museum T-shirt and will have their photo featured on LAM’s social media pages. The contest runs through January 18, 2022.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.