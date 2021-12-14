Laguna Beach Democratic Club celebrates holidays 121421

Laguna Beach Democratic Club celebrates holidays, officials and candidates

An enthusiastic celebration warmed a chilly evening and lit up early darkness at the first winter party in several years for local Democrats. Scores showed up to enjoy a buffet prepared by volunteers and to hear elected officials and candidates talk about their visions for Laguna Beach.

Photos courtesy of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club

(L-R) Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley; Gwen McNallan, Laguna Beach Democratic Club president; and Alex Rounaghi, Laguna Beach Democratic Club vice president

Mayor Bob Whalen greeted guests and introduced Supervisor Katrina Foley, who is running for County Supervisor in a new district that includes Laguna Beach and raised support for her candidacy. Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and City Councilmembers Toni Iseman and George Weiss were on hand, as were Laguna Beach School Board member Kelly Osborne and Sherine Smith, running for Orange County Board of Education.

(L-R) Holiday party volunteers Becky Visconti (left) and Mary Clifford (right) flank Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

Laguna Beach Democratic Club President Gwen McNallan, noted, “We have so much to celebrate this year with a solid President at the helm of our country, a positive re-districting outcome and strong Democratic candidates for important slots. In the last year, our members have written postcards, made phone calls, knocked on doors and donated to Democrat candidates all over the country. We are grateful for the members of this club, who are compassionate people working to make a difference in the lives of Orange County residents, our state and our country. If ever there was a year to acknowledge the successful work our Club has done, this is it.”

(L-R) Greeters and board members Ketta Brown, Peggy Wolff and Nia Evans

The event was held at Number 3 Restaurant, which provided a cash bar to accompany tables full of hams, turkey and condiments, vegan and vegetarian dishes, desserts and appetizers prepared by volunteers. Leftover food was donated to Wound Walk and members brought donations for the Laguna Food Pantry.

Democrat and climate activists Tom and Ginger Osborne

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club is in its 75th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, causes and values.

For more information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, visit www.thelbdems.com.

Club Outreach Chair Mary Carter brings a dessert-laden tray to the buffet table