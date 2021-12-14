Laguna Beach “ALERT Wildfire” cameras 121421

Laguna Beach “ALERT Wildfire” cameras installed and now online

The Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) is excited to share yet another firefighting tool that has been added to the city’s arsenal.

The new Laguna Beach “ALERT Wildfire” cameras are part of a multi-state system used to help with early fire detection by monitoring our open space. These cameras, labeled “AlisoLaguna 1 & 2,” are monitored and controlled locally by the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA). Click here to see the live ALERT Wildfire cameras in action.

ALERT Wildfire is a consortium of three universities providing access to state-of-the-art fire cameras and associated tools to help firefighters and first responders:

–Discover/locate/confirm fire ignition.

–Quickly scale fire resources up or down appropriately.

–Monitor fire behavior through containment.

–During firestorms, help evacuations through enhanced situational awareness.

–Ensure contained fires are monitored appropriately through their demise.