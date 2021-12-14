NewLeftHeader

mist

58.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 13, Issue 100  |  December 14, 2021

Where’s Maggi Answer 121421

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi almost came out on top this week – except for two correct answers from our readers, Cathy Bosko and Jane Swintek. 

Seems that this spot is hard to find – maybe because it’s right in plain sight. You can find it along the S. Coast Highway side of the building that is Mozambique restaurant.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along! 

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Wheres Maggi 12 10 21

Click on photo for a larger image

Mosaic mural on the side of the Mozambique building

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2021 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.