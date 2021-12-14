Where’s Maggi Answer 121421

Where’s Maggi – the answers!

Maggi almost came out on top this week – except for two correct answers from our readers, Cathy Bosko and Jane Swintek.

Seems that this spot is hard to find – maybe because it’s right in plain sight. You can find it along the S. Coast Highway side of the building that is Mozambique restaurant.

Thanks, everyone, for playing along!

Check in on Friday for a new challenge.

Click on photo for a larger image

Mosaic mural on the side of the Mozambique building