Incoming winter storm preparations 121421

Incoming winter storm preparations, helpful tips from the City of Laguna Beach and SoCal Edison

Today, Tuesday, Dec. 14, Southern California is being impacted by a strong winter storm which will bring intermittent periods of heavy rain. According to the city, Laguna Beach is under a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory. Residents should expect 1-1.5 inches of rain along with 25 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 45 mph. Please take additional measures to protect properties in the event flooding occurs.

The city asks that you review and implement your emergency plans for this weather event. Residents can pick up fillable sandbags at any fire station for free, however residents must provide their own sand. Downtown businesses should ensure they have ready access to the flood gates should they need to be deployed.

The City of Laguna Beach is providing these tips as to what you should know:

–Clean your gutters and trim your trees. Drought-stressed trees may be more likely to shed limbs during severe storms.

–Stay informed up-to-date weather information.

–Plan for a power outage. Know where your flashlights and spare batteries are. Be sure your 72-hour emergency kit is stocked in case there is an extended outage.

–Plan for flooding. Keep sandbags on hand to control flooding around your house. They are available at Laguna Beach fire stations. They’re free, however you must provide your own sand. If your business has a flood gate, be sure you know where it is and how to use it.

–Have an evacuation plan and an evacuation list so you know what to grab if you must leave in a hurry.

–Make a family evacuation plan in case you’re not together when a storm hits, or authorities issue a flood warning.

–Keep important numbers written down in your wallet in case you are separated from your phone.

–Make sure your car is rain ready. Check your tires, car battery, headlamps and windshield wipers. Keep your gas tank full.

–Talk to your neighbors. Know their plans, too, so you can help if necessary. Elderly neighbors, those with small children, or disabled residents may need extra help in severe situation.

Southern California Edison has released this Energized article with winter storm safety tips as well as information on how SoCal Edison is prepared to respond in case outages result from the strong winds, heavy rains throughout Southern California. Customers can report or inquire about outages at 800.611.1911 and get the latest outage information at www.sce.com/outages.

Updates are also available at twitter.com/sce and facebook.com/sce.

SoCal Edison is providing these tips as to what you should know:

–Beware during flooding. Just six (6) inches of moving water can knock you down and two (2 feet) can sweep your vehicle away.

–Never try to remove a broken tree limb or branch that has come in contact with a power line.

–Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage. Do not use candles because they pose a fire hazard.

–If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using heavy-duty extension cords. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews.

–Do not leave your space heater unattended and unplug it when not in use. Consider getting a space heater that has an automatic shut-off.

–When power is out, traffic signals may be out, so approach those intersections as four-way stops.

For more safety tips, visit Safety | Home – SCE.