 Volume 13, Issue 100  |  December 14, 2021

Santa Caravan is filled with merriment 121421

Santa Caravan is filled with merriment, music as it winds through the streets of Laguna Beach 

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Escorts were provided by the Laguna Beach Police Department with Officer Thomas Spratt leading the Santa Caravan along with the Laguna Beach Fire Department on Sunday, Dec. 12 beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Santa took a little time off from his workshop preparing for the holiday season, to ride in the Santa Caravan in a vintage Marine Safety Jeep

The No Square Theatre Christmas Carolers aboard the trolley serenaded onlookers

Revelers catch a glimpse of the Santa Caravan as it travels through Lower Temple Hills

 

