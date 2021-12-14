Laguna Beach – A Look Back 121421

Laguna Beach – A Look Back

By Dr. Gregg DeNicola, Laguna Beach Historical Society

The sight of a Aliso Creek peacefully emptying into the Pacific Ocean in Laguna Beach is one familiar to all of us. You may appreciate it more knowing a bit about its history.

The creek runs approximately 20 miles from the Santa Ana Mountains to its eventual destination at Aliso Beach. Historically it formed a large lagoon at its mouth which has reduced in size dramatically due to local development.

The creek served as a natural boundary between the Acjachemem and Tongva Indian tribes. It was the Acjachemem Indians that actually inhabited the creek and the beach.

The creek near what is now the golf course was home to thousands of trees such as live oak and sycamore. However, most were cut down by the Spanish missionaries for various buildings and were never replenished.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LB Historical Society

Aliso Beach with its tents and Ford Model Ts

The original settlers used the lagoon and the mouth of the creek to fish many different species of freshwater fish including steelhead trout. The last trout was reported in 1972, and now the creek is only home to the common carp, the only fish they can withstand the temperatures and pollution that are present in the current day.

In 1769, the Portola expedition explored the creek and the beach area. They ate a lot of wild grapes and fished the waters for dinner. They even made friends with the local Indian tribe.

In the 1800s, Mexico took over and was settled by the Serrano and Avila families.

In 1850, California reached statehood and the creek and beach were eventually settled 20 years later by Eugene Salter. However, he found the living too tough and abandoned the area. The following year, homesteader George Thurston took it over with his family and grew orchards and vegetable gardens. He used the creek for irrigation, as well as bathing and fishing. However, perhaps his most important contribution was the creation of the first public campground at the beach.

The Thurstons left the property in 1914 and sold it in 1921. The area of the creek and beach became a Girl Scout camp, evolving into the Laguna Beach Country Club, eventually becoming the current hotel and golf course in 1950.

The public campground has evolved over the years and is now a public beach.

Toward the end of the 20th century, it boasted a unique diamond shape pier which was damaged by the El Niño surf in the late ‘90s and demolished in 1999. A small snack bar fed the beach crowds for many years, and now has become the Lost Pier Café servicing the Aliso beachgoers.

In the picture shown, the Roaring 20s was a popular time to camp on Aliso Beach. Beside the many Ford Model Ts, you can see dozens of tents, some quite close to the surf. In the background, notice Coast Highway meandering as a small two-lane gravel road.

Today, no camping is allowed, as well as no motorized vehicles on the sand. And a 10x10 EZ UP is as close to a tent as you will see. Also, you will need to leave your fishing rod in the car.

The campground in the forefront has been replaced by a nice striped parking lot and the beach is still accessible to the public. The next time you park at Aliso beach, realize on the spot you parked there were many families setting up their tents next to their new Model Ts.

• • •

