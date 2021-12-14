NewLeftHeader

 Volume 13, Issue 100  |  December 14, 2021

Public Works staff awarded two APWA Project 121421

Last week, the Laguna Beach Public Works staff was awarded the American Public Works Association Project of the Year Awards for drainage, water and wastewater for erosion control improvements and new pedestrian bridge over Laguna Canyon Creek and also won the Facilities Project of the Year Award for renovation of the Main Beach restroom.

Public Works Matt, Tom

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of the City of Laguna Beach

(L-R) Matthew Oxford, project manager, engineering division and Tom Perez, capital program manager

Public Works Mark M, Mark T

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mark McAvoy, public works director and Mark Trestik, city engineer

Public Works group

Click on photo for a larger image

Public Works and city staff gather in front of the Christmas tree

The Public Works team will be recognized at tonight’s city council meeting.

 

