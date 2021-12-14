Winter Wonderland at the Sawdust 121421

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Sawdust Festival’s Winter Fantasy opens at 10 a.m. and that is the BEST time to visit with young children, as the grounds are not yet crowded.

Santa’s sleigh is in the perfect spot this year for beautiful photos

“Have I been naughty or nice?” The window in Santa’s House.

Santa is a jolly fellow for sure, and you can take your own pictures! There is no fee. Photographer Mary Hurlbut used a bounce flash for these pictures – if using a cell phone, she suggests trying to take photos with a flash and without.

Sheep and alpaca at the petting zoo

Snow flurries in the Towne Square. The last weekend for the Winter Fantasy is December 18 and 19, Admission: $10 for Adults; $7 for Seniors ages 65 and up; $5 for Children ages 6-12; Children ages 5 and under are free. For more information, click here:

